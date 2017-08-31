Southern-Style Bakery Dixie Picnic Is Coming to Midtown Village

Malvern-based Dixie Picnic, a bakery and restaurant offering Southern-style fare, is opening up a second location in downtown Philly.

The restaurant, which opened its first location in Malvern’s Lincoln Court Shopping Center in 2008, will occupy 1,200 square feet of the former Scratch Biscuits space at 1306 Chestnut Street.

While Dixie Picnic will serve breakfast, salads, and baked goods made in-house, their specialty is boxed lunches, a southern tradition that includes a sandwich, choice of side like pasta salad or coleslaw, half a deviled egg, and one of their Upcakes, their take on the traditional southern practice of frosting upside-down cupcakes on the bottom and sides.

Virginia-born Tracey Deschaine, founding partner and executive chef, says that there’s no set opening date yet, but the new shop is expected to debut in the near future.

Dixie Picnic [Official]