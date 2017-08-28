University City Restaurant Has LOL-Worthy Name

The poke trend meets the Pokémon craze.

By  | 

Poke-Man/Facebook

Over the weekend, a new poke spot opened up on the University of Pennsylvania campus.

You’ll never guess what they decided to call it.

Poké-Man (heh), located in the former Caffe Bene spot at 3737 Chestnut Street, specializes in build-your-own poke, served over your choice of salad, rice, or noodles or rolled up in a sheet of nori, burrito style.

Poké-Man/Facebook

While the name — just on the right side of copyright infringement, hopefully — and sparse web presence make the spot borderline ungooglable, they have a pretty sweet grand opening deal going on.

If you head over to University City to get an obligatory selfie with their chortle-inducing sign this week, bring a friend: the shop is offering BOGO poke bowls through Sept. 2.

Poké-Man [Facebook]

Read More About: , , ,

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.