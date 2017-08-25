Scroll to the bottom of this story for a full list of the bars showing the Mayweather-McGregor fight in the Philadelphia area.
I love a good fight, but usually when there’s a “big fight” on pay-per-view, it can be hard to find a decent place to watch it. The strip clubs are the only guarantees. But this weekend for the Mayweather-McGregor fight, the rules have changed completely.
I don’t remember the last time that people were this excited for a boxing event. It’s sort of like your pals who could care less about the Phillies until they are in the World Series, and all of a sudden, they all want to watch the game.
I’ve got friends who’ve never seen a boxing match in their lives calling me to ask me where to go to see the Mayweather-McGregor fight in Philadelphia. If you’re watching it at a bar and hear someone ask, “What’s a TKO?”, don’t be surprised.
Philly bars have definitely caught up with the hype. One month ago, I could barely find anyone showing the Mayweather-McGregor fight in Philly. Now, you have a wide range of options, with more than 130 spots in the Philadelphia and South Jersey area participating.
“This is our biggest commercial PPV ever in terms of locations,” says Tim McManus of Joe Hand Promotions, the Feasterville-based boxing and UFC promotions company. “This is a monster. Most of our staff are working twelve-hour days. We’re averaging more than 3,000 calls per day over the last week. We got close to 1,000 email inquiries yesterday. We’re basically sleeping here at this point, but we’ve all be thrilled to be a part of history.”
For the bars, being a part of history isn’t a cheap endeavor, and so it’s not a cheap night out for you.
It would cost your average neighborhood spot about $2,000 to show the fight.
Comcast gets a $125 PPV fee and then the promotions companies get $30 per person based on the legal occupancy of your bar — not based on how many people actually show up but how many people legally could. So if the joint down the street holds 60 people, they have to shell out nearly $2,000 to show the fight. Some bigger venues, like XFinity Live, are able to negotiate special deals, but those agreements are all confidential.
“It’s expensive,” admits Pete Ciarrocchi, owner of Chickie’s & Pete’s. All of the Chickie’s & Pete’s in the area are showing the fight, with a variety of packages available. At the South Philly location, you’ll pay $40 for a ticket in the bar area (barstool not guaranteed), and that includes a $20 voucher for food or drink.
At Fado in Center City, they’re charging $25 in advance, which just gets you in the door… assuming you arrive before 10 p.m. Otherwise, they might not even let you in. It’s going to be crazy.
As for me, I’m either going to watch the fight at Chickie’s & Pete’s… or at a Delco bar I know of that’s going to be showing it illegally.
“I’m going to pretend I didn’t hear you say that,” says McManus, who says he’s hoping to get into the bar at the private Veterans Boxers Association in Port Richmond, which sounds like pretty much the coolest possible place you could go to watch the fight.
As for bars showing the Mayweather-McGregor fight illegally, don’t think this is without the possibility of consequence. Joe Hand Promotions just filed a federal lawsuit against a bar in Oregon that allegedly showed a bunch of UFC fights illegally. The fine for doing so? Up to $110,000 each time you do it.
Below, all of the bars signed up to show the Mayweather-McGregor fight in Philadelphia and the surrounding area as of 10 a.m. on Friday. It’s organized by town name, so you can easily check and see who is showing it near you. (Forgive the typos — this data comes directly from Joe Hand.) To stay up to date with the latest additions, visit the Joe Hand Promotions website.
Where to Watch the Mayweather McGregor Fight In the Philly Area
|Racks Bar & Grille @ Atco
|296 White Horse Pike
|Atco
|NJ
|21 Bar @ Caesars
|2100 Pacific Ave
|Atlantic City
|NJ
|Ballys Park Place
|Park Place & Boardwalk
|Atlantic City
|NJ
|Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
|One Borgata Way
|Atlantic City
|NJ
|Chickies & Petes @ The Tropicana
|2831 Boardwalk
|Atlantic City
|NJ
|Ducktown Tavern
|2400 Atlantic Avenue
|Atlantic City
|NJ
|Golden Nugget @ Atlantic City
|Huron Ave & Brigantine Blvd.
|Atlantic City
|NJ
|Resorts Atlantic City
|1133 Boardwalk
|Atlantic City
|NJ
|Ri Ra Irish Pub @ Atlantic City
|Tropicana
|Atlantic City
|NJ
|Tropicana Atlantic City Casino & Resort
|2831 Boardwalk
|Atlantic City
|NJ
|Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House
|672 N Trenton Ave
|Atlantic City
|NJ
|Wonder Bar
|3701 Sunset Ave
|Atlantic City
|NJ
|Chickies & Petes @ Parx Casino
|2999 Street Road
|Bensalem
|PA
|High Tides Restaurant & Bar
|1067 Totem Rd
|Bensalem
|PA
|Chickies & Petes @ Bordentown
|183 US Highway 130
|Bordentown
|NJ
|Saint George Pub
|4282 Harbor Beach Blvd
|Brigantine
|NJ
|Club Risque @ Bristol
|3025 New Rogers Road
|Bristol
|PA
|Integrity Title Agency
|110 Barclay Pavillion East
|Cherry Hill
|NJ
|Kaminskis Sports Bar
|1424 Brace Rd.
|Cherry Hill
|NJ
|P.J. Whelihans Pub @ Cherry Hill
|1854 E. Marlton Pike
|Cherry Hill
|NJ
|Vera Bar & Grill
|2310 Marlton Pike West
|Cherry Hill
|NJ
|Champps @ Collegeville
|51 Town Center Dr
|Collegeville
|PA
|Creekside Cabaret
|3225 Advance Lane
|Colmar
|PA
|Firewaters - Concord
|1110 Baltimore Pike
|Concord
|PA
|Otts @ Delran
|3112 Bridgeboro Rd
|Delran
|NJ
|Adelphia Balis Restaurant & Bar
|1750 Clements-Bridge Road
|Deptford
|NJ
|Buffalo Wild Wings @ Downingtown PA
|103 Quarry Road
|Downingtown
|PA
|JD McGillicuddys Drexel Hill
|690 Burmont Road
|Drexel Hill
|PA
|Chickies & Petes @ Egg Harbor
|6055 Black Horse Pike
|Egg Harbor
|NJ
|Timothys Lionville
|121 Eaglesview Blvd
|Exton
|PA
|Scruples at the Oakford
|4508 Super Hwy
|Feasterville
|PA
|McGuire Dix Bowling Center
|6054 Doughboy Loop
|Fort Dix
|NJ
|Chickies & Petes @ Glassboro
|234 Rowan Blvd
|Glassboro
|NJ
|Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
|1 East West Street
|Glassboro
|NJ
|Buffalo Wild Wings @ Glen Mills PA
|920 BALTIMORE PIKE
|Glen Mills
|PA
|Glen Mills Schools - Community Center
|54 Three Wood Drive
|Glen Mills
|PA
|Hooters @ Concordville
|1122 Baltimore Pike
|Glen Mills
|PA
|Cheerleaders @ Gloucester City
|54 Crescent Blvd.
|Gloucester City
|NJ
|Tavern on the Edge
|332 Jersey Ave
|Gloucester City
|NJ
|Harrigans Pub
|1051 W County Line Road
|Hatboro
|PA
|Crossbar
|2225 E Darby Rd
|Havertown
|PA
|Iron Abbey Gastrol Pub
|680 N Easton Road
|Horsham
|PA
|Drake Tavern
|304 York Road
|Jenkintown
|PA
|Champps @ King Of Prussia
|330 Goddard Blvd
|King Of Prussia
|PA
|City Works King of Prussia
|220 Main St.
|King of Prussia
|PA
|Fox & Hound @ King of Prussia
|160 N. Gulph Rd. Suite 211
|King of Prussia
|PA
|Hooters @ King Of Prussia
|240 N Gulph Road
|King of Prussia
|PA
|Valley Forge Casino Resort
|1160 1st Ave
|King of Prussia
|PA
|Vinnys Bar & Grill
|826 W. DeKalb Pike
|King of Prussia
|PA
|Millers Ale House Rest. Inc. (Langhorne)
|2250 E Lincoln Hwy
|Langhorne
|PA
|McStews Irish Sports Pub
|5316 New Falls Rd
|Levittown
|PA
|Murphys Beef & Ale
|5725 Bristol Emilie Road
|Levittown
|PA
|Bocca Coal Fired Bistro
|7805 Ventnor Ave.
|Margate City
|NJ
|Maynards Cafe
|9306 Amherst Ave
|Margate City
|NJ
|Buffalo Wild Wings @ Mays Landing
|4311 Black Horse Pike
|Mays Landing
|NJ
|Pole Position
|6760 Harding Hwy.
|Mays Landing
|NJ
|Buffalo Wild Wings @ Millville NJ
|2164 N 2nd Street
|Millville
|NJ
|Tom & Jerrys Sports Bar
|1006 MacDade Blvd.
|Milmont Park
|PA
|Buffalo Wild Wings @ Moorestown NJ
|1598 Nixon Drive
|Moorestown
|NJ
|Dempsters Pub
|437 Pine St
|Mount Holly
|NJ
|Millers Ale House Rest. Inc. (Mount Laurel)
|554 Fellowship Rd
|Mount Laurel
|NJ
|Escape @ Newtown Athletic Club
|120 Pheasant Run Newtown
|Newtown
|PA
|Green Parrot Pub & Patio
|240 North Sycamore Avenue
|Newtown
|PA
|Chickies & Petes @ Audubon
|675 Shannondell Boulevard
|Norristown
|PA
|Greene Turtle @ North Wales
|1100 Bethlehem Pike
|North Wales
|PA
|2 Play
|1526 Packer Ave.
|Philadelphia
|PA
|6 Feet Under
|727 Walnut St
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Aura
|628 N Front St
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Benny The Bums
|9991 Bustleton Avenue
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Union Hall
|2706 Black Lake Place
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Buffalo Wild Wings @ Philadelphia
|9701 Roosevelt Road
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Cheerleaders @ Philadelphia
|2740 S. Front St.
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Chickies & Petes @ Robbins
|4010 Robbins Avenue
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Chickies & Petes @ Roosevelt
|11000 Roosevelt Blvd
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Chucks Alibi
|7301 Oxford Ave
|Philadelphia
|PA
|City Tap House Logan
|2 Logan Square
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Club Onyx @ Philadelphia
|2908 S Columbus Blvd
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Club Risque
|1700 S Columbus Blvd
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Club Risque @ North East
|5921 Tacony St
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Dave & Busters @ Franklin Mills
|1995 Franklin Mills Circle
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Dave & Busters @ Philadelphia
|325 N. Columbus Blvd. Pier 19 N.
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Delilahs
|100 Spring Garden St.
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Dimensions Sports Bar
|7318 Caster Ave
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Draught Horse Restaurant
|1431 Cecil B Moore Ave.
|Philadelphia
|PA
|East Coast Wings & Grill
|2539 Castor Avenue
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Fado Irish Pub @ Philadelphia
|1500 Locust St
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Founding Fathers Sports Bar & Grill
|1612 South Street
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Fox & Hound @ Philadelphia
|1501 Spruce Street
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Hooters @ NE Philly
|9183 Roosevelt Boulevard
|Philadelphia
|PA
|J.J. Bootleggers
|35 South 2nd street
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Jimmys Timeout Sports Bar
|5000 Linden Ave.
|Philadelphia
|PA
|JJs Cafe
|1071 E. Erie Ave.
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Millers Ale House Rest. Inc (South Philadelphia)
|2100 S. Columbus Blvd
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Millers Ale House Rest. Inc. (Philadelphia)
|9495 E Roosevelt Blvd
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Monarch Philly
|1031 Germantown Ave
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Nicks Roast Beef
|2214 Cottman Ave.
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Oasis on Essington
|6800 Essington Ave.
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Ortiebs
|847 N 3rd St
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Paddy Whacks Irish Sports Pub
|9241-43 Roosevelt Blvd.
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Public Sports Bar LLC DBA Field House
|1150 Filbert St.
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Punch Line Philly
|33 E Laurel St.
|Philadelphia
|PA
|S Lounge
|4101 Paul St
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Smoke
|4453 Main St
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Sweeneys Station Saloon
|13639 Philmont Avenue
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Tavern on Broad
|200 S Broad St
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Tir na nOg Irish Bar & Grill
|1600 Arch St
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Vanity Grand Cabaret
|6130 Passyunk Ave
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Vesper
|223 S Sydenham
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Veteran Boxers Association
|2733 E Clearfield St
|Philadelphia
|PA
|X Marks the Spot
|6364 Stenton Ave
|Philadelphia
|PA
|XFINITY Live
|1100 Pattison Ave
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Dave & Busters @ Plymouth Meeting
|500 W Germantown Pike
|Plymouth Meeting
|PA
|Marty Magees Irish Pub
|1110 Lincoln Ave
|Prospect Park
|PA
|Flip & Baileys Bar & Grill
|900 Conestoga Rd
|Rosemont
|PA
|Phily Diner
|31 S Black Horse Pike
|Runnemede
|NJ
|Buffalo Wild Wings @ Sicklerville NJ
|627 Cross Keys Road
|Sicklerville
|NJ
|Tilted Kilt @ Sicklerville
|645 Cross Keys Rd.
|Sicklerville
|NJ
|Millers Ale House Rest. Inc. (Springfield)
|18 Baltimore Pike
|Springfield
|PA
|Telford VFW # 5308
|395 W Broad St
|Telford
|PA
|Mystic Bar Restaurant
|1218 south clinton ave
|Trenton
|NJ
|Chickies & Petes @ Drexel Hill
|5035 W Township Line Rd
|Upper Darby
|PA
|Otts @ Voorhees
|890 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd
|Voorhees Township
|NJ
|Buffalo Wild Wings @ Warrington PA
|201 Easton Road Suite 118
|Warrington
|PA
|Chickies & Petes @ Warrington
|510 Easton Rd
|Warrington
|PA
|Victory Bar and Grill
|795 S Route 73
|West Berlin
|NJ
|Rams Head Bar & Grill
|40 E Market St
|West Chester
|PA
|Timothys West Chester
|929 S High St
|West Chester
|PA
|Racks Bar & Grill @ Williamstown
|2021 North BLack Horse Pike
|Williamstown
|NJ
|Millers Ale House Rest. Inc (Willow Grove)
|2300 Easton Rd
|Willow Grove
|PA
|Queen Wilmington
|500 N Market St
|Wilmington
|DE
|Sikar Cigar Lounge & Bar
|1624 Delaware Ave
|Wilmington
|DE
|Timothys Riverfront Grill
|930 Justison St
|Wilmington
|DE
|Tonic Bar & Grille
|111 W 11th Street
|Wilmington
|DE
|Vape Saloon
|1616 W Newport Pike
|Wilmington
|DE
|Hollywood Cafe
|940 Mantau Pike
|Woodbury Heights
|NJ