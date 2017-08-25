It Would Cost Your Corner Bar $2,000 to Show the Mayweather-McGregor Fight

Plus: Here are all the Philly bars showing the royal rumble. Well, legally anyway.

Floyd Mayweather Jr., center left, and Conor McGregor pose for photographers during a news conference Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in a boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

I love a good fight, but usually when there’s a “big fight” on pay-per-view, it can be hard to find a decent place to watch it. The strip clubs are the only guarantees. But this weekend for the Mayweather-McGregor fight, the rules have changed completely.

I don’t remember the last time that people were this excited for a boxing event. It’s sort of like your pals who could care less about the Phillies until they are in the World Series, and all of a sudden, they all want to watch the game.

I’ve got friends who’ve never seen a boxing match in their lives calling me to ask me where to go to see the Mayweather-McGregor fight in Philadelphia. If you’re watching it at a bar and hear someone ask, “What’s a TKO?”, don’t be surprised.

Philly bars have definitely caught up with the hype. One month ago, I could barely find anyone showing the Mayweather-McGregor fight in Philly. Now, you have a wide range of options, with more than 130 spots in the Philadelphia and South Jersey area participating.

“This is our biggest commercial PPV ever in terms of locations,” says Tim McManus of Joe Hand Promotions, the Feasterville-based boxing and UFC promotions company. “This is a monster. Most of our staff are working twelve-hour days. We’re averaging more than 3,000 calls per day over the last week. We got close to 1,000 email inquiries yesterday. We’re basically sleeping here at this point, but we’ve all be thrilled to be a part of history.”

For the bars, being a part of history isn’t a cheap endeavor, and so it’s not a cheap night out for you.

It would cost your average neighborhood spot about $2,000 to show the fight.

Comcast gets a $125 PPV fee and then the promotions companies get $30 per person based on the legal occupancy of your bar — not based on how many people actually show up but how many people legally could. So if the joint down the street holds 60 people, they have to shell out nearly $2,000 to show the fight. Some bigger venues, like XFinity Live, are able to negotiate special deals, but those agreements are all confidential.

“It’s expensive,” admits Pete Ciarrocchi, owner of Chickie’s & Pete’s. All of the Chickie’s & Pete’s in the area are showing the fight, with a variety of packages available. At the South Philly location, you’ll pay $40 for a ticket in the bar area (barstool not guaranteed), and that includes a $20 voucher for food or drink.

At Fado in Center City, they’re charging $25 in advance, which just gets you in the door… assuming you arrive before 10 p.m. Otherwise, they might not even let you in. It’s going to be crazy.

As for me, I’m either going to watch the fight at Chickie’s & Pete’s… or at a Delco bar I know of that’s going to be showing it illegally.

“I’m going to pretend I didn’t hear you say that,” says McManus, who says he’s hoping to get into the bar at the private Veterans Boxers Association in Port Richmond, which sounds like pretty much the coolest possible place you could go to watch the fight.

As for bars showing the Mayweather-McGregor fight illegally, don’t think this is without the possibility of consequence. Joe Hand Promotions just filed a federal lawsuit against a bar in Oregon that allegedly showed a bunch of UFC fights illegally. The fine for doing so? Up to $110,000 each time you do it.

Below, all of the bars signed up to show the Mayweather-McGregor fight in Philadelphia and the surrounding area as of 10 a.m. on Friday. It’s organized by town name, so you can easily check and see who is showing it near you. (Forgive the typos — this data comes directly from Joe Hand.) To stay up to date with the latest additions, visit the Joe Hand Promotions website.

Where to Watch the Mayweather McGregor Fight In the Philly Area

Racks Bar & Grille @ Atco296 White Horse PikeAtcoNJ
21 Bar @ Caesars2100 Pacific AveAtlantic CityNJ
Ballys Park PlacePark Place & BoardwalkAtlantic CityNJ
Borgata Hotel Casino & SpaOne Borgata WayAtlantic CityNJ
Chickies & Petes @ The Tropicana2831 BoardwalkAtlantic CityNJ
Ducktown Tavern2400 Atlantic AvenueAtlantic CityNJ
Golden Nugget @ Atlantic CityHuron Ave & Brigantine Blvd.Atlantic CityNJ
Resorts Atlantic City1133 BoardwalkAtlantic CityNJ
Ri Ra Irish Pub @ Atlantic CityTropicanaAtlantic CityNJ
Tropicana Atlantic City Casino & Resort2831 BoardwalkAtlantic CityNJ
Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House672 N Trenton AveAtlantic CityNJ
Wonder Bar3701 Sunset AveAtlantic CityNJ
Chickies & Petes @ Parx Casino2999 Street RoadBensalemPA
High Tides Restaurant & Bar1067 Totem RdBensalemPA
Chickies & Petes @ Bordentown183 US Highway 130BordentownNJ
Saint George Pub4282 Harbor Beach BlvdBrigantineNJ
Club Risque @ Bristol3025 New Rogers RoadBristolPA
Integrity Title Agency110 Barclay Pavillion EastCherry HillNJ
Kaminskis Sports Bar1424 Brace Rd.Cherry HillNJ
P.J. Whelihans Pub @ Cherry Hill1854 E. Marlton PikeCherry HillNJ
Vera Bar & Grill2310 Marlton Pike WestCherry HillNJ
Champps @ Collegeville51 Town Center DrCollegevillePA
Creekside Cabaret3225 Advance LaneColmarPA
Firewaters - Concord1110 Baltimore PikeConcordPA
Otts @ Delran3112 Bridgeboro RdDelranNJ
Adelphia Balis Restaurant & Bar1750 Clements-Bridge RoadDeptfordNJ
Buffalo Wild Wings @ Downingtown PA103 Quarry RoadDowningtownPA
JD McGillicuddys Drexel Hill690 Burmont RoadDrexel HillPA
Chickies & Petes @ Egg Harbor6055 Black Horse PikeEgg HarborNJ
Timothys Lionville121 Eaglesview BlvdExtonPA
Scruples at the Oakford4508 Super HwyFeastervillePA
McGuire Dix Bowling Center6054 Doughboy LoopFort DixNJ
Chickies & Petes @ Glassboro234 Rowan BlvdGlassboroNJ
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill1 East West StreetGlassboroNJ
Buffalo Wild Wings @ Glen Mills PA920 BALTIMORE PIKEGlen MillsPA
Glen Mills Schools - Community Center54 Three Wood DriveGlen MillsPA
Hooters @ Concordville1122 Baltimore PikeGlen MillsPA
Cheerleaders @ Gloucester City54 Crescent Blvd.Gloucester CityNJ
Tavern on the Edge332 Jersey AveGloucester CityNJ
Harrigans Pub1051 W County Line RoadHatboroPA
Crossbar2225 E Darby RdHavertownPA
Iron Abbey Gastrol Pub680 N Easton RoadHorshamPA
Drake Tavern304 York RoadJenkintownPA
Champps @ King Of Prussia330 Goddard BlvdKing Of PrussiaPA
City Works King of Prussia220 Main St.King of PrussiaPA
Fox & Hound @ King of Prussia160 N. Gulph Rd. Suite 211King of PrussiaPA
Hooters @ King Of Prussia240 N Gulph RoadKing of PrussiaPA
Valley Forge Casino Resort1160 1st AveKing of PrussiaPA
Vinnys Bar & Grill826 W. DeKalb PikeKing of PrussiaPA
Millers Ale House Rest. Inc. (Langhorne)2250 E Lincoln HwyLanghornePA
McStews Irish Sports Pub5316 New Falls RdLevittownPA
Murphys Beef & Ale5725 Bristol Emilie RoadLevittownPA
Bocca Coal Fired Bistro7805 Ventnor Ave.Margate CityNJ
Maynards Cafe9306 Amherst AveMargate CityNJ
Buffalo Wild Wings @ Mays Landing4311 Black Horse PikeMays LandingNJ
Pole Position6760 Harding Hwy.Mays LandingNJ
Buffalo Wild Wings @ Millville NJ2164 N 2nd StreetMillvilleNJ
Tom & Jerrys Sports Bar1006 MacDade Blvd.Milmont ParkPA
Buffalo Wild Wings @ Moorestown NJ1598 Nixon DriveMoorestownNJ
Dempsters Pub437 Pine StMount HollyNJ
Millers Ale House Rest. Inc. (Mount Laurel)554 Fellowship RdMount LaurelNJ
Escape @ Newtown Athletic Club120 Pheasant Run NewtownNewtownPA
Green Parrot Pub & Patio240 North Sycamore AvenueNewtownPA
Chickies & Petes @ Audubon675 Shannondell BoulevardNorristownPA
Greene Turtle @ North Wales1100 Bethlehem PikeNorth WalesPA
2 Play1526 Packer Ave.PhiladelphiaPA
6 Feet Under727 Walnut StPhiladelphiaPA
Aura628 N Front StPhiladelphiaPA
Benny The Bums9991 Bustleton AvenuePhiladelphiaPA
Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Union Hall2706 Black Lake PlacePhiladelphiaPA
Buffalo Wild Wings @ Philadelphia9701 Roosevelt RoadPhiladelphiaPA
Cheerleaders @ Philadelphia2740 S. Front St.PhiladelphiaPA
Chickies & Petes @ Robbins4010 Robbins AvenuePhiladelphiaPA
Chickies & Petes @ Roosevelt11000 Roosevelt BlvdPhiladelphiaPA
Chucks Alibi7301 Oxford AvePhiladelphiaPA
City Tap House Logan2 Logan SquarePhiladelphiaPA
Club Onyx @ Philadelphia2908 S Columbus BlvdPhiladelphiaPA
Club Risque1700 S Columbus BlvdPhiladelphiaPA
Club Risque @ North East5921 Tacony StPhiladelphiaPA
Dave & Busters @ Franklin Mills1995 Franklin Mills CirclePhiladelphiaPA
Dave & Busters @ Philadelphia325 N. Columbus Blvd. Pier 19 N.PhiladelphiaPA
Delilahs100 Spring Garden St.PhiladelphiaPA
Dimensions Sports Bar7318 Caster AvePhiladelphiaPA
Draught Horse Restaurant1431 Cecil B Moore Ave.PhiladelphiaPA
East Coast Wings & Grill2539 Castor AvenuePhiladelphiaPA
Fado Irish Pub @ Philadelphia1500 Locust StPhiladelphiaPA
Founding Fathers Sports Bar & Grill1612 South StreetPhiladelphiaPA
Fox & Hound @ Philadelphia1501 Spruce StreetPhiladelphiaPA
Hooters @ NE Philly9183 Roosevelt BoulevardPhiladelphiaPA
J.J. Bootleggers35 South 2nd streetPhiladelphiaPA
Jimmys Timeout Sports Bar5000 Linden Ave.PhiladelphiaPA
JJs Cafe1071 E. Erie Ave.PhiladelphiaPA
Millers Ale House Rest. Inc (South Philadelphia)2100 S. Columbus BlvdPhiladelphiaPA
Millers Ale House Rest. Inc. (Philadelphia)9495 E Roosevelt BlvdPhiladelphiaPA
Monarch Philly1031 Germantown AvePhiladelphiaPA
Nicks Roast Beef2214 Cottman Ave.PhiladelphiaPA
Oasis on Essington6800 Essington Ave.PhiladelphiaPA
Ortiebs847 N 3rd StPhiladelphiaPA
Paddy Whacks Irish Sports Pub9241-43 Roosevelt Blvd.PhiladelphiaPA
Public Sports Bar LLC DBA Field House1150 Filbert St.PhiladelphiaPA
Punch Line Philly33 E Laurel St.PhiladelphiaPA
S Lounge4101 Paul StPhiladelphiaPA
Smoke4453 Main StPhiladelphiaPA
Sweeneys Station Saloon13639 Philmont AvenuePhiladelphiaPA
Tavern on Broad200 S Broad StPhiladelphiaPA
Tir na nOg Irish Bar & Grill1600 Arch StPhiladelphiaPA
Vanity Grand Cabaret6130 Passyunk AvePhiladelphiaPA
Vesper223 S SydenhamPhiladelphiaPA
Veteran Boxers Association2733 E Clearfield StPhiladelphiaPA
X Marks the Spot6364 Stenton AvePhiladelphiaPA
XFINITY Live1100 Pattison AvePhiladelphiaPA
Dave & Busters @ Plymouth Meeting500 W Germantown PikePlymouth MeetingPA
Marty Magees Irish Pub1110 Lincoln AveProspect ParkPA
Flip & Baileys Bar & Grill900 Conestoga RdRosemontPA
Phily Diner31 S Black Horse PikeRunnemedeNJ
Buffalo Wild Wings @ Sicklerville NJ627 Cross Keys RoadSicklervilleNJ
Tilted Kilt @ Sicklerville645 Cross Keys Rd.SicklervilleNJ
Millers Ale House Rest. Inc. (Springfield)18 Baltimore PikeSpringfieldPA
Telford VFW # 5308395 W Broad StTelfordPA
Mystic Bar Restaurant1218 south clinton aveTrentonNJ
Chickies & Petes @ Drexel Hill5035 W Township Line RdUpper DarbyPA
Otts @ Voorhees890 Haddonfield-Berlin RdVoorhees TownshipNJ
Buffalo Wild Wings @ Warrington PA201 Easton Road Suite 118WarringtonPA
Chickies & Petes @ Warrington510 Easton RdWarringtonPA
Victory Bar and Grill795 S Route 73West BerlinNJ
Rams Head Bar & Grill40 E Market StWest ChesterPA
Timothys West Chester929 S High StWest ChesterPA
Racks Bar & Grill @ Williamstown2021 North BLack Horse PikeWilliamstownNJ
Millers Ale House Rest. Inc (Willow Grove)2300 Easton RdWillow GrovePA
Queen Wilmington500 N Market StWilmingtonDE
Sikar Cigar Lounge & Bar1624 Delaware AveWilmingtonDE
Timothys Riverfront Grill930 Justison StWilmingtonDE
Tonic Bar & Grille111 W 11th StreetWilmingtonDE
Vape Saloon1616 W Newport PikeWilmingtonDE
Hollywood Cafe940 Mantau PikeWoodbury HeightsNJ

