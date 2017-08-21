The Philly Craft Spirits Week Preview Party Is Happening This Thursday

9 distilleries pouring samples, food from two of the city’s best restaurants, all for just $30.

This week, 9 of the the region’s best craft distillers are getting together for a party at Philadelphia Distilling’s new Fishtown headquarters. Samples of all their best products will be poured. Food is being provided by MilkBoy’s Chris Beyer and the crew from Twisted Tail (two restaurants that know a thing or two about pairing food and booze). There will be basket auctions from each of the distilleries, and one big one for those of you looking to build a kick-ass home bar full of local spirits.

And the best news? Tickets will only run you $30.

Representatives from Philadelphia Distilling, Dad’s Hat, Manatawny Still Works, Red Brick Craft Distillery, Federal Distilling, Rowhouse Spirits, Bluebird Distilling, Palmer Distilling and New Liberty Distillery will all be on hand, pouring samples and hanging out. Twisted Tail’s chefs are serving veal and gouda meatballs with celery, butterscotch and sea salt. MilkBoy will be putting together a spread of Roasted Zucchini Hummus, piquillo pepper escabeche, garlic toasted pita with herb oil, and Bluecoat Barrel Finished gin ’n’ honey roasted turkey with lemon thyme aioli, applewood smoked bacon, pickled peppers and local micro greens. Oh, and we’ve got a picture of that one.

It’s a killer deal, really. Good booze, good food, a bunch of like-minded people all hanging out together. And all for just $30. The party starts at 5pm on August 24th, runs ’til 9pm, and proceeds from the preview party will be going straight back to the group organizing Philadelphia Crafts Spirits Week (think Beer Week, but with liquor) at the end of October–a fine cause.

Tickets are available now. Get yours at the link below.

Philadelphia Craft Spirits Week Preview Party [Get your tickets here]