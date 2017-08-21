A New Chef Means New Southern Italian Goodies at Brigantessa

Brigantessa has been through some upheavals lately with the loss of chef Joe Cicala. And during all of the hullaballoo, Adam Taylor, a veteran of the Vetri Family, quietly replaced Ned Maddock as chef de cuisine.
Taylor has been working fast in his new gig, and he already has some new dishes to add to the menu.
For now, Taylor has been just tinkering with the board at Brigantessa, adding a few Southern Italian dishes (which are listed below). But soon enough, he’s going to be headed off to Italy to do some research. And when he comes back, he’ll undoubtedly be adding even more.
But for the time being, the new dishes at Brigantessa include:
Steamed clams
pan-roasted zucchini, white wine, chili
Sheep’s-milk ricotta cavatelli
wild mushrooms, spinach, parmigiano reggiano, toasted bread crumbs
Briganti-hat pasta
razor clams, yellow piennolo del Vesuvio tomatoes, saffron broth
Swiss chard-filled ravioli
beef ragù
Paccheri alla puttanesca
heirloom tomatoes, crab, chili, olives, capers
Ricotta-stuffed lumaconi all’amatriciana
Spit-roasted leg of lamb
eggplant purée, duck-fat cipollini onions, baby carrots
Agnello pizza
lamb sausage, roasted corn, ricotta salata, mint salsa verde
Most of those dishes went straight onto the dinner menu. But Taylor has also been dropping some serious nightly specials like squid ink bucatini or Calabrese pork belly. And yeah, of course we’ve got some pictures of the latest additions.
Calabrese Pork Belly / Adam Taylor
Steamed Clams / Kateri Likoudis
Peach and Prosciutto Salad / Adam Taylor
Swordfish Stuffed Mezzaluna / Adam Taylor
Agnello pizza / Kateri Likoudis
Brigantessa [f8b8z]