Drink for a Good Cause at Jose Pistola’s

The personalities behind Jose Pistola’s are posting up behind the bar for a great cause this Sunday.

At their Behind The Bar benefit on August 20th, chef Adán Trinidad and proprietor Joe Gunn will be — you guessed it — serving customers, or some approximation thereof. (They’ll have seasoned bartenders on hand to make sure everything runs smoothly.)

All tips and a portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Greater Philadelphia Autism Society.

The bar is offering a $4 beer special featuring Coppertail Brewing Co. and Founders Brewing Co. IPAs, and they’re working up a special cocktail for the evening, too.

The event runs from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. on August 20th.

Jose Pistola’s [Foobooz]