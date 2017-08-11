Don’t Miss This Jamaican Chef’s Vegan West Philly Pop-Up

Obsidian Eats is bringing a vegan chef to the stars to Pentridge Station.

By  | 

Kriss Kofi/Facebook

The Obsidian Eats food cart — with its plant-based takes on dishes from cheesesteaks to chicken-fried cauliflower to potstickers — has been a welcome addition to West Philly’s Cedar Park this year. And they’re bringing a star of vegan cuisine to the neighborhood for an all-day plant-based pop-up over Labor Day weekend.

Kriss Kofi, a Miami-born chef who grew up working in his father’s Jamaican restaurant, will pop up in the Obsidian Eats cart at the Pentridge Station beer garden on September 2nd.

Kofi has a pretty cool story: he worked in the United States Army as a food specialist, cooking for thousands of soldiers on special missions all over the world. During this time, he adopted a vegan diet.

When he got out of the military, Kofi attended the renowned Natural Gourmet Institute. Since then, he’s worked as private chef for high-end clients, including a gig alongside chef Bryant Terry, a proponent of plant-based takes on the cuisines of the African diaspora, for Erykah Badu.

The Pentridge Station event, which will include live cooking demos from chef Kofi, goes from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. Admission is free; food and drink are pay as you go.

Chef Kofi [Facebook]
Obsidian Eats [Facebook]
Pentridge Station [Foobooz]

Read More About: , , , ,

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.