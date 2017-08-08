Stock Gets a New Chef and a Bigger Menu

They’ve added more salads and cold noodle dishes.

Photo courtesy of Stock

Stock has a new chef de cuisine — and an expanded menu.

James Shattuck has been promoted from his sous chef role at Stock to chef de cuisine. Shattuck also opened all-day cafe and pasta destination Res Ipsa and worked there for its first eight months.

As for the menu, Stock has expanded its selection of cold noodle dishes: kao soi is typically served as a soup in Thailand, but they’re presenting it without broth as a noodle bowl featuring dark-meat chicken and flavored with coconut, turmeric, coconut, and pickled mustard greens. They’ve added more salads, too — like the yam neua, which features rare flank steak, and yam pu, a Thai crab salad.

Check out the full menu below (click to embiggen).

