Sneak Preview: September at COOK

I know it’s weird to already be thinking about September, but for those of you who frequent COOK’s classes, that time has come. On Monday at noon, they’re releasing their September class schedule. As always, the best classes are going to sell out fast (particularly since summer will be over at that point and everyone will be back in town). But we’re here to help with an early look at what’s on offer for all of you out there who want to plan ahead and get a jump on the competition.

So whether you’re looking to learn about mushrooms with George Sabatino, have a sausage party with Nick Macri, or eat some Taiwanese street food with the owners of Baology, this is where you want to be.

COOK September Class Schedule

September 5: Do You Know The Mushroom Man? with George Sabatino of Aldine

September 6: COOKbook Author Series: “The New Cocktail Hour” with Tenaya Darlington, Andre Darlington and Ari Miller of Watkins Drinkery

September 7: Southern Small Plates with Justin Swain of Rex 1516

September 8: Sausage Party with Nick Macri of La Divisa Meats

September 10: 2PM Challah Making with Carly Zimmerman of Challah For Hunger

September 14: The Philippine Machine: Modern Filipino with Chef John Peralta of Roast Philly

September 15: Tofu is Your Friend: Celebrating the Incredible Versatility of Bean Curd with Beth Kaufman Strauss of Grateful Plate

September 16: 2PM COOKbook Author Series: “Dulce de Leche” with Josephine Caminos Oria

September 17: 6PM Bao Down: Taiwanese Street Food with Judy Ni and Andy Tessier of Baology

September 19: Chlöe Classics with Mary Ann and Dan Ferrie of Chlöe BYOB

September 20: An Evening with Alex Yoon of Little Fish

September 22: Southeast Asia Fantasia: Vietnam Meets the Philippines, Foolish Waffles Style with Robin Admana and Sandy Trinh

September 24: 1PM Snack Attack! Snack Making for Kids with Shayna Marmar of Honeypie

September 26: Leave it to Us with Jon Nodler of High Street on Market and Ellen Yin of High Street Hospitality

September 27: 6PM Vegan Cheese Making with Rachel Klein of Miss Rachel’s Pantry

September 30: 12PM Brunch-O-Rama with Becca O’Brien of Two Birds Catering and Canning

COOK [Get your tickets here]