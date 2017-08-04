Get Custom-Crafted Sips at Prohibition Taproom’s Bespoke Cocktail Night

Answer three questions and get a drink tailored to you every Monday evening.

Prohibition Taproom has long been known for its excellent craft beer list — but did you know they’ve got a great cocktail program, too?

And to show you just how special it is, the folks behind the bar are highlighting their spirits-based beverages with Bespoke Cocktail Night each Monday.

When you hit the bar at ProTap on Monday nights looking for a cocktail, bartender Riley Duffie and general manager Amy Hartranft will design a custom cocktail based on your answers to three questions: which base spirits you’d like (whiskey, gin, vodka, or tequila, for example), a preferred flavor profile (like sweet, savory, tart, or bitter), and whether you’d like a boozy, spirit-forward beverage or a smoother-sipping recipe masking the flavor of the alcohol. They’ll whip up a drink to perfectly fit your preferences.

They’ll be highlighting fresh ingredients as the seasons change, so there’s always something new to sip. Chef Val Stryjewski is whipping up bar snacks using complementary ingredients, too.

Take a look at the video below to see this skillful cocktail prep in action, and head to Prohibition Taproom for your own bespoke cocktail from 7 p.m. until close at 2 a.m. every Monday.

Prohibition Taproom [Foobooz]