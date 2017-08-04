Where To Eat This Weekend: Eat Your Vegetables and Drink Your Whiskey

Plus the best donuts at the Jersey Shore and two of the best restaurants in America, right here in Philly.

Whiskey for East Passyunk

The brand new Manatawny Still Works tasting room just opened on East Passyunk Avenue. And while things are a little slow getting going, we’ve got all the details you need to know right here.

And then, maybe some vegetables

Today marks the first day of operation for Wiz Kid–the Vedge team’s newest fast-casual location, right smack in the middle of Rittenhouse. It’s bigger than the first Whole Foods Wiz Kid location, has a more expansive menu, and a liquor license. Curious? Of course you are. So you can learn everything you need to (plus look at some pretty pictures) right here.

Good thing, small package

I just reviewed the newest incarnation of Little Fish, and you should really go. I mean, not all of you. And not all at once. Because this place is, well, little. But really, you should add it to your list and check it out. New chef Alex Yoon and his crew are doing some pretty cool stuff there, and it’s the perfect kind of place to settle into on a hot summer night.

Everything’s better with donuts

Headed to the Shore? Then do not leave without checking out this list of the 14 Best Donuts at the Jersey Shore. Trust me, you’ll be thanking us tomorrow morning.

These might be two of the best new restaurants in America

No, really. Bon Appetit just named their 50 finalists for the Best New Restaurants issue, and two of Philly’s finest made the cut. And while I might argue that there are some other places in town that are just as good, and just as capable of competing on a national scale, I’m certainly not complaining about these two picks.

Where To Eat This Weekend