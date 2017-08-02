Party At Brooklyn Brewery’s Philly Beer Mansion

They’re taking over the historic mansion at The Woodlands for a night of beer tastings, food, and interactive fun.

Have you ever visited one of Philly’s historic estates and thought, what this stately 18th-century home really needs is lots of beer and food and bands, and also video games?

Us too. Fortunately, Brooklyn Brewery is making this vision a reality. They’re taking their craft beers on the road for a series of parties in historic estates all over the country with this year’s Brooklyn Brewery MASH Beer Mansion tour, and it lands in Philly at The Woodlands next weekend.

On August 11th and 12th at 6 p.m., Brooklyn Brewery will take over the neoclassical mansion at The Woodlands Cemetery in West Philly with room after room of themed beer tastings. Brews on tap will include local favorites from Saint Benjamin, Evil Genius, Free Will, Levante, and Kurant Cider as well as rare beers from Brooklyn’s stash. The tastings are organized by style: in the Tart of the Tropics room, taste sour and fruity brews; in The Forest, you can try hoppy lagers and piney IPAs; or hang out at The Stoop with styles like kolsch and pilsner.

Food-wise, the party features homegrown treats from Bar Amis, Local 215, and Revolution Taco, plus a literal wall of tortilla chips by Garden of Eatin’, a bloody Mary bar, cheeses from Di Bruno Bros., and beef jerky from Lawless Jerky.

But that’s not all: there’s live music and tech-focused video games provided by the New York University Game Center.

Early bird tickets to Philly’s Beer Mansion nights are sold out, but you can still score “regular bird” tickets for $60 each (and hurry up — on August 7th, the price increases to $70 per ticket). Get yours here.

Philly Beer Mansion [Official]