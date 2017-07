They’re marking their second anniversary with specials on bites and shots of soju.

Korean-by-way-of-pub-grub spot SouthGate is turning two — and all week long, they’re celebrating with $2 deals on bites and more.

The second anniversary deal starts tonight, July 25th, and goes through Sunday, July 30th, all night long. The $2 specials include a variety of banchan, Korean fried chicken, and spicy pork belly ssam, an off-menu special edition. Shots of soju will also be just $2.

The anniversary specials are available at the bar and in the dining room.

