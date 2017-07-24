Go On a Sensory Journey at Tired Hands Tonight

Their Organoleptic Cartography tasting will pair beers with produce from Three Springs Fruit Farm.

The mad beer scientists at Ardmore’s Tired Hands Brewing Company are always coming up with new ways to enjoy their hazy, flavorful, uncommon concoctions. One way is through tasting beers alongside other foods to bring out certain flavors and aromas — something they do in their sensory-focused series of Organoleptic Cartography pairing sessions.

Their next sensory voyage happens tonight at the original Tired Hands BrewCafé with farmer and cidermaker Ben Wenk of Three Springs Fruit Farm.

Wenk will bring along a special selection of fruits and veggies from his ninth-generation Adams County farm. Owner Jean Broillet IV, brewer Ryan Miller, and chefs Bill Braun and John Siolek will work with Wenk to curate a selection of Tired Hands brews that will bring tasters on a sensory journey in the intimate BrewCafé setting.

The tasting begins tonight at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30, and you can get yours here.

