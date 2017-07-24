Andy’s Chicken Expanding to South Street

The Korean fried chicken spot plans to open a second location this fall.

Andy’s Chicken is expanding from its home base in Fishtown: the Korean fried chicken spot plans open a second location at 21st and South Streets this fall.

According to Eric Yoon, owner Andy Choi’s new business partner, the new spot will be located at 2108 South Street, with a projected opening date in October of this year.

The new space will include seating, unlike the Fishtown flagship location, and they’ll gradually introduce new menu items, including a fried chicken sandwich.

Andy’s Chicken [Foobooz]