Hear Some of Philly’s Top Restaurateurs and Urban Farmers Talk Food Justice

Urban farmers and activists and restaurant leaders like Steve Cook and South Philly Barbacoa’s Ben Miller are coming together next week to address pressing social issues around food in Philadelphia.

City & State PA, in partnership with WHYY, is hosting The Politics of Food, an event dedicated to exploring the future of racial and economic food justice efforts in the city, on Tuesday, July 25th.

The event consists of two concurrent roundtable panels followed by drinking and dining. Cook and Miller, as well as Pennsylvania Executive Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Michael Smith and Emma Kornetsky, Government Affairs Manager at Philabundance, will speak on the Feeding Philadelphia’s Vulnerable Populations panel, with WHYY’s Katie Colaneri moderating.

The Future of Urban Farming panel, which will focus on racial equity in the city’s farming community, will be moderated by Esteban Kelly, Executive Director of the US Federation of Worker Cooperatives, with speakers Chris Bolden-Newsome of The Farm at Bartam’s Garden, Kirtrina M. Baxter of The Public Interest Law Center of Philadelphia, and Lan Dinh of VietLead, a Vietnamese community organization based in Philadelphia and South Jersey that operates Resilient Roots Community Farm in Camden.

Refreshments will follow the discussion sessions, with beer from Roy-Pitz Brewing Company, cocktails by The Trestle Inn, and food provided by Misconduct Tavern, DiBruno Brothers, Veda, and others.

The event takes place on July 25th at WHYY Studios at 150 North Sixth Street, with discussions starting at 4 p.m. and drinks and food beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 per person, and you can get yours here.

