Bartenders at Pink Show in A.C. Believe Thousands in Tips Went Missing

The owner of the company responsible for the bar operation flatly denies any wrongdoing and calls the bartenders “unprofessional” and “unruly.”

The crowd at last week’s Pink concert on the beach in Atlantic City. (Photo courtesy atlanticcitydesign.com)

Last week, tens of thousands of Pink fans crammed onto the Atlantic City beach for a concert by the Grammy-winning singer. With tickets priced at $72 for general admission and way higher for VIP access, Pink and the concert producers no doubt walked away with a ton of money. But the bartenders who worked the concert say they didn’t make out quite so well. Read more »

