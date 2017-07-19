David Ansill Teams Up with Saint Benjamin for Jamaican Jerkfest

Chef David Ansill is popping up all over the place lately: a few weeks ago, he was at Amis, serving up long lost favorites from his fondly remembered French spot Pif.

And next week, the chef — who spent time in Jamaica a few years back — is joining Kensington’s Saint Benjamin Brewing Company for a night of island cuisine next Wednesday.

Jamaican Jerkfest goes down on July 26th. Saint Benjamin head brewer Andrew Foss will be tapping a limited release barrel of their Export Stout that’s been aged in a Maggie’s Farm La Revuelta dark rum barrel at 5:30 p.m. Brewery tours will be available throughout the evening, and musician Dave Sherrick will serenade diners on the steel drums from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Ansill’s Jamaican fare will be available a la carte or as a three-course prixe fixe option for $50, which includes a 12-ounce pour of that special batch of Export Stout.

Check out the full menu below.

Jamaican Jerkfest Menu

July 26th

Salt fish fritters

salted cod with potato and chiles, breaded and fried and served with spicy mango ketchup

Coconut shrimp

sweet coconut-coated shrimp with pineapple-ginger coleslaw

Okra and Red Stripe

beer-battered okra with Scotch bonnet mayo

Jerk chicken

marinated and grilled with secret “granny” sauce and served with French fries or white bread

Steamed roast fish

fish filets steamed in coconut milk with garlic, ginger and vegetables

Curried goat

slow-cooked in coconut milk with cho cho and pumpkin

Dirty Banana

a new take on the traditional frozen banana, coffee and rum drink served in Jamaica, featuring only local Pennsylvania spirits infused with Saint Benjamin’s barrel-aged coffee liqueur

