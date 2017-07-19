Taiwan’s National Dish Pops Up at Baology

Baology, the Taiwanese street food spot specializing in bao buns, potstickers, and the overstuffed “burritos” known as ruen bing, has quickly become one of our favorite lunch spots here at Foobooz HQ since opening last month. How could they not be when they serve up a delicious, sustainably sourced, lightning-fast lunch for around $10 only a block from our office?

Now that they’ve got the midday meal routine down, owners Judy Ni Tessier and Andy Tessier have extended their hours to 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays. And on Saturday, August 5th, they’re hosting a one-night dinnertime pop-up featuring Taiwan’s national dish: beef noodle soup.

Variations on beef noodle soup — niu rou mian in Mandarin — are made across east and southeast Asia. But in Taiwan, it’s the national dish, with an annual competition held in Taipei each year to see who makes it the best.

Taiwan’s beef noodle soup includes ingredients like beef shank, tomatoes, wheat-based noodles, soy sauce, lots of rich spices and aromatics, hot peppers, and greens. True to their ethos, the Tessiers are sourcing pasture-raised, grassfed beef from Chester County’s Wyebrook Farm, with organic tomatoes for the soup coming from Plowshare Farm in Bucks County and organic greens from Berks County’s Taproot Farm.

Baology will start serving up this rare treat at 4 p.m. on August 5th and go until sellout.

Baology [Official]