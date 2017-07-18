London Grill Brings Maine to Fairmount with Lobster Month

If you’re lucky, you’re probably planning to spend a little time during the month of August somewhere with lots of sand, cooling breezes, and summery shore eats.

But for those hot days next month when you’d rather be on the beach but are stuck on the city, there’s hope: London Grill is bringing a coastal Maine treat to Fairmount with their annual Lobster Month.

Owner Terry Berch hosts this celebration of Maine’s iconic crustacean each year in August. And that’s not all she’s bringing: dishes featured for Lobster Month will be served alongside beers from Maine’s Allagash Brewing (that’s Allagash White on draft and Allagash Hoppy Table Beer in bottles) to create a delicious Maine-sourced meal.

Take a look at the full list of London Grill’s lobster specials below — and you might actually start looking forward to August in the city.

London Grill’s Lobster Month

Available during August 2017

Lobster bisque with brandy, tomato and crème fraiche (add lobster ice cream for just $3)

Lobster Caesar, grilled head of romaine with croutons, parmesan, lobster chunks and Caesar dressing

Lobster ravioli with brown butter and chanterelle mushrooms

New England lobster roll, a buttery split-top roll filled with diced fresh lobster meat, tossed in mayo and celery, served with lettuce, tomato and hand-cut fries

Whole Maine lobster, a steamed 1 ¼-pound lobster, served with drawn butter

London Grill [Foobooz]