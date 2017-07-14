Where to Eat This Weekend: Party Like Donald Trump

Need somewhere new to eat (or drink) this weekend? Here’s everything you need to know.

Congratulations! You made it to the weekend without melting. I think that calls for a celebration, don’t you? And whether you’re looking for a lobster dinner, French food, cheap shots, barbecue or just somewhere to party with a bunch of your friends in Atlantic City, we’ve got you covered.

And as always, if this list of weekend diversions isn’t enough for you, don’t forget to check out our list of the 50 Best Restaurants in Philadelphia, just updated for the summer.

When in Atlantic City…

A.C. has had a rough go of things lately. But if you’re looking for a silver lining, it just might be the food. Between the new restaurants from Jose Garce’s team, the surprisingly good Vietnamese and Peruvian joints on Arctic Avenue or the classics that just keep plugging along, there’s always something worth eating. We’ve got a wrap-up of some of the best right here, so if you’re heading down the shore this weekend, keep Atlantic City in mind.

Party Like Donald Trump

The President is currently embarrassing himself (and the rest of us) in Paris for Bastille Day. But if you can’t make it to the City of Lights this weekend, don’t worry. The Good King Tavern is throwing its own Bastille Day block Party tonight.

Eat All the Lobsters

Two ways for you to put all the lobsters in your belly. First, Luke’s Lobster is opening their second location in Market East (at 17 South 11th Street) next week. Second, the twin lobster dinner is back at Oyster House, offering two lobsters, corn on the cob and drawn butter for $30.

Start the Night With Shots

If you’re looking to do some drinking this weekend, check out the new happy hour at Hop Sing Laundromat. Le has just launched his new list of bargain pours, including 12-year-old Redbreast for $7.77, a Bowmore 18-year-old single malt for $12.12 and dozens of other top-shelf spirits for dangerously low prices. The best deal? A shot of El Tesoro Blanco tequila for $4.44. So if you’re looking to get a jump on the weekend festivities, Hop Sing would be a good place to start.

Art, Food, Music and Booze

What more do you need? Art-b-Que 2 is coming to Milkboy on Sunday, combining visual art, BBQ, beer, bourbon and rock and roll. Sounds like the perfect way to spend the weekend to me.