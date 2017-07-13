Art-B-Que 2 Returns to MilkBoy Philly This Sunday

Art, food, music, and booze: what more do you need?

That’s the premise of MilkBoy Philly’s Art-B-Que 2, a returning celebration of visual art, BBQ, beer, bourbon, and rock ‘n’ roll, taking place this Sunday, July 16th at 1100 Chestnut Street.

The event will feature two floors of works by local artists to admire and purchase, plus a BBQ competition featuring meats from MilkBoy Philly, MilkBoy South Street, MilkBoy ArtHouse in Maryland, The Blind Pig, and Smokin’ Betty’s. The bar will be pouring special drafts from Ithaca Beer Co. and 2SP Brewing , and Philly’s own Thee Idea Men will play in the venue’s upstairs space. Bulleit Bourbon is giving out complementary branded copper solo cups to the first 50 guests.

The free fun starts at 2 p.m. and goes till 2 a.m. Food and drink tickets can be purchased at the door.

MilkBoy [Foobooz]