Wednesday Night Is Lobster Night at Oyster House This Summer

Their Twin Lobster Dinner deal is the perfect meal for when you can’t make it to the shore.

Summertime is the perfect excuse to eat seafood — and Oyster House is making it even easier with their Twin Lobster Dinner, which starts tonight. It’s the taste of the season, no shore traffic necessary.

On Wednesday nights this summer, executive chef Brett Naylor is cooking up this sweet deal for the seventh year in a row. The Twin Lobster Dinner includes two whole steamed one-pound lobsters, sweet corn on the cob, and, of course, drawn butter, all for just $30 per person.

To make a great deal even better, the lobsters are super fresh: they’re harvested from Maine waters on Tuesday night, driven overnight, and picked up by Oyster House on Wednesday morning — then prepared and served less than 24 hours from when they were caught.

Get your lobster fix on Wednesday nights at Oyster House through August 30th.

Oyster House [Foobooz]