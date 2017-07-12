James Beard Foundation’s Taste America Tour Makes Its Philly Debut This Fall

And some of our top culinary stars are behind the menu.

For the past four years, the James Beard Foundation has hit the road to raise funds for culinary scholarships with its Taste America Culinary Tour of all-star chef dinners around the country.

And this year — the event’s fifth anniversary — they’re finally coming to Philadelphia.

A Night of Culinary Stars will land in Philly on Friday, October 13th at the Museum of the American Revolution. James Beard Award winner Marc Murphy of New York’s Landmarc and Ditch Plains — the evening’s “all-star chef” — local star and fellow Beard winner Greg Vernick of Vernick Food & Drink, Beard semifinalist Pat O’Malley of Hungry Pigeon, and Beard winner Jean-Marie Lacroix of Brûlée Catering are behind the menu. Stephen Starr is serving as co-chair of the dinner.

Not star-studded enough for you? Area chefs Scott Anderson of Mistral and Elements, Zahav’s Camille Cogswell, Nick Elmi of Laurel, and Rich Landau of Vedge will prepare reception tastings, with Cuba Libre’s Guillermo Pernot handling the VIP reception. An afterparty hosted by Richard Sandoval at Aqimero will follow.

Tickets for A Night of Culinary Stars are available here.

James Beard Awards [Foobooz]