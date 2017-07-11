I know it’s summer. And I know that summers in Philly are absolutely full of awesome food events. But those of you out there who know a thing or two also know that some of those events are more important than others. If you’re serious about this kind of thing, some of them are just can’t-miss.

Audi FEASTIVAL is one of those. And today we get to announce that this year’s party has a date and a location, and that for those of you willing to buy your tickets early, you’ll get $75 off by using our Foobooz discount code.

Interested? Thought you might be. Here’s what you need to know.

The 2017 Audi FEASTIVAL will be happening this year on Thursday, September 28 at the FringeArts building at Columbus Boulevard and Race Street. It’s a great location, with plenty of space for food outside, drinks inside, and weirdness (remember the year they had the naked trapeze people serving champagne?) in between.

This year’s event is being called “Year of the Beard” — in honor not of the facial accessory, but the James Beard Awards and all the local chefs who’ve scored their own. It’s being hosted by Nick Elmi, Michael Solomonov, Stephen Starr and Audrey Claire Taichman and will feature dozens of the best restaurants in the city, all handing out samples, and dozens of our best chefs, all hanging out with the crowds.

Tickets ain’t cheap. They’ll run you $300 a head. But if you use our discount code (FOOBOOZ17), you’ll get to knock $75 off the top–which ain’t no small thing. And let’s be honest here. If big-ass food festivals are your jam–if you love the idea of eating your way through offerings from all the best restaurants in town and meeting the chefs who make Philly’s food scene so amazing–then this is one you just can’t miss. It is one of the biggest, one of the fanciest, and certainly the most entertaining of them all.

So save your nickels and dimes is what I’m saying. Get your tickets at the link below. The discount code is good through July 31.

And hopefully we’ll see all of you there at Audi FEASTIVAL 2017 at the end of the summer.

Audi FEASTIVAL 2017 [Official]