Luke’s Lobster Expands to Market East

The shellfish specialists are opening a second Philly shop on July 21st.

Maine-style seafood shack chain Luke’s Lobster is adding a new location east of Broad Street.

In addition to their Rittenhouse spot at 17th and Moravian Streets, the new outpost at 17 South 11th Street will be their second in the Philly area.

The chain specializes in lobster rolls and other shellfish dishes, with several locations across the northeast United States as well as one in Las Vegas and five in Japan. Owner Luke Holden is a former lobsterman; the company supervises its own supply chain, offering sustainably harvested, traceable seafood.

The Market East location will open for business on Friday, July 21st.

Luke’s Lobster [Foobooz]