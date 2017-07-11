Hungry Pigeon Chefs Cook From One of Their Favorite Cookbooks Tomorrow Night

They’re whipping up recipes from Gabrielle Hamilton’s Prune on Wednesday, July 12th.

Photo courtesy of Hungry Pigeon

Part of why we love Hungry Pigeon so much is that the menu combines Pat O’Malley and Scott Schroeder’s formidable culinary chops with a personal vibe that can make guests feel like they’re eating around the chefs’ home table.

On Wednesday, July 12th, they’re taking that dinner party touch one step further with a meal drawn entirely from one of their favorite cookbooks: Prune, named for chef and author Gabrielle Hamilton’s eclectic, idiosyncratic New York restaurant.

The three-course menu starts with snacks like pickled shrimp and canned sardines with Triscuits and cornichons — the latter of which was groundbreaking when Hamilton first put them on Prune’s menu in 1999. Mains include stewed pork butt and Jersey beefsteak tomatoes with warm salted butter, and for dessert, simple pleasures like butter and sugar sandwiches and panna cotta.

Dinner is $40 for the three courses, with an optional wine pairing for $25. They’ll be offering cocktails — Prune‘s recipes, of course — as well.

Check out the full menu below, and click here or call 215-278-2736 to make your reservation for tomorrow night.

SNACKS

CANNED SARDINES
triscuits, dijon mustard & cornichons

DEVILED EGGS

COLD PATÉ SANDWICH

PICKLED SHRIMP

MAIN

STEWED PORK BUTT
creamy hominy & salsa verde

SHAVED CELERY, FENNEL & RADISH SALAD
buttered valdeón toasts

SLICED JERSEY BEEFSTEAK TOMATOES
warm french salted butter

DESSERT

BUTTER & SUGAR SANDWICHES

LEMON PANNA COTTA
all summer berries cooked with cassis

COCKTAILS

PRUNE GIBSON WITH PICKLED RED ONION
vermouth rinse, gin

PIMMS CUP
pimm’s, boodles gin, house-made ginger beer

IRISH COFFEE WITH SHAKEN CREAM
jameson irish whiskey

WINE

DOMAINE FRANÇOISE PINON VOUVREY BRUT
Loire Valley, France 2014

CÔTES DU RHÔNE ÉRIC TEXIER
Rhône Valley, France 2014

CHRISTOPH HOCH “KALKSPITZ” PET-NAT (NV)
Niederösterreich, Austria

