Hungry Pigeon Chefs Cook From One of Their Favorite Cookbooks Tomorrow Night

Part of why we love Hungry Pigeon so much is that the menu combines Pat O’Malley and Scott Schroeder’s formidable culinary chops with a personal vibe that can make guests feel like they’re eating around the chefs’ home table.

On Wednesday, July 12th, they’re taking that dinner party touch one step further with a meal drawn entirely from one of their favorite cookbooks: Prune, named for chef and author Gabrielle Hamilton’s eclectic, idiosyncratic New York restaurant.

The three-course menu starts with snacks like pickled shrimp and canned sardines with Triscuits and cornichons — the latter of which was groundbreaking when Hamilton first put them on Prune’s menu in 1999. Mains include stewed pork butt and Jersey beefsteak tomatoes with warm salted butter, and for dessert, simple pleasures like butter and sugar sandwiches and panna cotta.

Dinner is $40 for the three courses, with an optional wine pairing for $25. They’ll be offering cocktails — Prune‘s recipes, of course — as well.

Check out the full menu below, and click here or call 215-278-2736 to make your reservation for tomorrow night.

SNACKS

CANNED SARDINES

triscuits, dijon mustard & cornichons

DEVILED EGGS

COLD PATÉ SANDWICH

PICKLED SHRIMP

MAIN

STEWED PORK BUTT

creamy hominy & salsa verde

SHAVED CELERY, FENNEL & RADISH SALAD

buttered valdeón toasts

SLICED JERSEY BEEFSTEAK TOMATOES

warm french salted butter

DESSERT

BUTTER & SUGAR SANDWICHES

LEMON PANNA COTTA

all summer berries cooked with cassis

COCKTAILS

PRUNE GIBSON WITH PICKLED RED ONION

vermouth rinse, gin

PIMMS CUP

pimm’s, boodles gin, house-made ginger beer

IRISH COFFEE WITH SHAKEN CREAM

jameson irish whiskey

WINE

DOMAINE FRANÇOISE PINON VOUVREY BRUT

Loire Valley, France 2014

CÔTES DU RHÔNE ÉRIC TEXIER

Rhône Valley, France 2014

CHRISTOPH HOCH “KALKSPITZ” PET-NAT (NV)

Niederösterreich, Austria