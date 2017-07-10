Chill Out At Reading Terminal Market’s Philly Ice Cream Scoop

Reading Terminal Market already showcases a piece of Philly’s (and the nation’s) rich, creamy food history history: it’s the home of Bassetts, the oldest operating ice cream company in the United States.

On Saturday, July 29th, the market is highlighting all that the city’s frozen treat scene has to offer with the Philly Ice Cream Scoop, a day of ice cream-centric fun.

In addition to Bassetts, Reading Terminal has invited independent frozen treat companies Franklin Fountain, Zsa’s, Little Baby’s, and Li’l Pop Shop to join them for the festivities. More than 15 market vendors will be selling ice cream-related specials like chocolate funnel cake topped with ice cream and ice cream whoopie pies.

The fun also includes demonstrations of ice cream history and production, ice cream-related arts and crafts for kids (make your own sprinkles necklace!), ice cream shuffleboard (sounds messy) and an ice cream eating contest — the latter of which sounds like the perfect way to spend a hot July day.

The free fun — ice cream is pay-as-you-go — goes from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Reading Terminal Market [Official]