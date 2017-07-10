Celebrate Bastille Day With The Good King Tavern

They’re holding a block party with French-style street food on Friday.

Photo courtesy of The Good King Tavern

Bastille Day is this Friday, and the Francophiles at The Good King Tavern are celebrating it Philly-style — with a block party, of course.

On July 14th from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., owner Chloe Grigri and her team will take over Kater Street between 7th and 8th Streets, adjacent to the restaurant. They’re serving up a special street food menu from chef Nich Bazik, plus face painting, games like bocce, volleyball, and hackey sack, and live music from the accordionists at Liberty Bellows. Food and drink are cash only; the regular menu will not be served.

Check out the full menu of French street food below.

The Good King Tavern
Bastille Day Street Food Menu

SNACKS
Chickpea fritters
Street frites (“gauffrette-style” french fries, a.k.a. waffle fries)

SANDWICHES
Parisian jambon-beurre
Goat butter, ham, cornichon on baguette
Roasted pork shoulder
Sauerkraut, Dijon on baguette
Burger
With street frites
Provencal-style sausage
On baguette

SALADS
Potato salad
Duck fat mayonnaise, caper, ham
Lentil and smoked trout with saffron aioli
Salade verte

MAINS
Fried cod belly
rouille, lemon, street frites
Steak frites
with street frites

The Good King Tavern [Foobooz]

