Celebrate Bastille Day With The Good King Tavern

Bastille Day is this Friday, and the Francophiles at The Good King Tavern are celebrating it Philly-style — with a block party, of course.

On July 14th from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., owner Chloe Grigri and her team will take over Kater Street between 7th and 8th Streets, adjacent to the restaurant. They’re serving up a special street food menu from chef Nich Bazik, plus face painting, games like bocce, volleyball, and hackey sack, and live music from the accordionists at Liberty Bellows. Food and drink are cash only; the regular menu will not be served.

Check out the full menu of French street food below.

The Good King Tavern

Bastille Day Street Food Menu

SNACKS

Chickpea fritters

Street frites (“gauffrette-style” french fries, a.k.a. waffle fries)

SANDWICHES

Parisian jambon-beurre

Goat butter, ham, cornichon on baguette

Roasted pork shoulder

Sauerkraut, Dijon on baguette

Burger

With street frites

Provencal-style sausage

On baguette

SALADS

Potato salad

Duck fat mayonnaise, caper, ham

Lentil and smoked trout with saffron aioli

Salade verte

MAINS

Fried cod belly

rouille, lemon, street frites

Steak frites

with street frites

