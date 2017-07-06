Philly Gets UberEATS’ First Exclusive Menu Items

The delivery service is offering app-only dishes from select restaurants.

Photo courtesy of UberEATS

Uber’s food delivery service, UberEATS, started schlepping orders from some of the city’s top dining destinations to hungry Philadelphians back in 2016.

And now, Philly is the first city to get access to UberEATS Exclusives, menu items from local restaurants that are only available for delivery through the app-based service.

The first round of restaurants offering up UberEATS-only dishes includes Ela, which is offering up fried chicken with cauliflower slaw and cornbread, University City’s Honest Tom’s Taco Shop with its taco sauce burrito bowl, and Rittenhouse Szechuan-Taiwanese spot Dan Dan with its crispy soybean-covered cod.

