Chill Out At Little Baby’s Block Party Tomorrow

The unconventional ice creamery is taking to the sidewalk on Friday, July 7th.

The frozen treat freaks at Little Baby’s Ice Cream are teaming up with their neighbors at St. Benjamin Brewing Co. and Riverwards Produce for a First Friday block party tomorrow, July 7th.

The fun will take place on the sidewalk outside the Little Baby’s World Headquarters at 2311 Frankford Avenue. There will be family-friendly games, “light outdoor entertainment,” and, of course, ice cream. Small bites will be provided by Riverwards, with beer samples by St. Benjamin.

The free festivities start at 6 p.m. and go until 8 p.m.

Little Baby’s Ice Cream [Foobooz]