Chill Out At Little Baby’s Block Party Tomorrow

The unconventional ice creamery is taking to the sidewalk on Friday, July 7th.

By  | 

Little Baby’s Ice Cream/Yelp

The frozen treat freaks at Little Baby’s Ice Cream are teaming up with their neighbors at St. Benjamin Brewing Co. and Riverwards Produce for a First Friday block party tomorrow, July 7th.

The fun will take place on the sidewalk outside the Little Baby’s World Headquarters at 2311 Frankford Avenue. There will be family-friendly games, “light outdoor entertainment,” and, of course, ice cream. Small bites will be provided by Riverwards, with beer samples by St. Benjamin.

The free festivities start at 6 p.m. and go until 8 p.m.

Little Baby’s Ice Cream [Foobooz]

