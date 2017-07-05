The Dutch Grill Takes Over Bok Bar on Sundays This Summer

Starting July 9th, Joncarl Lachman and Lee Styer’s crew will serve up burgers, sandwiches, and more.

The Dutch is expanding west — and up — this summer: Joncarl Lachman and Lee Styer will bring The Dutch Grill, a rooftop version of their Pennsport concept, to Bok Bar on Sundays.

Bok Bar reserves Sundays for “family day,” when kids and dogs are welcome to join grownups up on the roof, so it makes perfect sense that they’d join forces with Lachman and Styer to provide family-friendly and upscale fare.

The menu will include sandwiches and burgers (with both meat and veggie options), oysters on the half shell, grilled oysters, and other fancy specials. Pastry maven Jessie Prawlucki will be in charge of summer-friendly desserts like walnut-chocolate-chip cookies, brown-sugar-shortbread cookies, and strawberry ice cream sandwiches. Produce will be sourced from Deep Roots Valley Farm in Berks County.

The Dutch Grill fires up this Sunday, July 9th, and will serve every Sunday this summer from noon until 10 p.m. Bok Bar will handle the drinks.

