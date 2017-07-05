Sneak Preview: August Classes at COOK

It’s that time again. Tickets for August classes at COOK are going on sale today at 2pm, but we just got an early look at the schedule. So for those of you who knows how this goes (the best classes sell out super-fast, those who want in need an advantage), we’re here to help with a sneak preview of the schedule. So whether you’re looking for a Hawaiian luau with the Poi Dog crew, a night of Sicilian summer treats from Michael Vincent Ferreri or a crash course on cooking tomatoes from Joncarl Lachman, take a look through this list, make your picks, and be ready to start clicking when the schedule goes live at 2pm.

So without further ado, here’s what August looks like at COOK.

August Classes at COOK

August 1: Southern Exposure: A Soul Food Feast with Malik Ali of The Dutch

August 2: Aloha Eats: A Hawaiian Luau with Kiki Aranita and Chris Vacca of Poi Dog

August 3: A Taste of Jamaica with Janet Davis of JADE

August 4: Summer In India with Rupen Rao of Rupen’s

August 5: 12PM My Mom’s Indian Tiffin with Rupen Rao of Rupen’s

August 9: Islands of Italy with Matthew Gentile of Panorama

August 10: Pan Pizza Party with Daniel Gutter of Pizza Gut

August 11: On the Vedge of Glory: Vegetarian Cider Dinner with Becca O’Brien of Two Birds Catering and Canning and Ben Wenk of Ploughman Cider

August 13: 2PM Tutti Fruity with Joe Green of Affinity Confections

August 15: Summertime in Sicily with Michael Vincent Ferreri of Res Ipsa

August 18: Sushi-101 with Matt Kemp of Shoon Sushi

August 20: 1PM Pasta Making for Kids with Kelly Anne Davis, Culinary Instructor

August 22: I Can Do That! Tips and Tricks for Incredible Home Cooking with Laura Frangiosa and Maureen Stoebenau of The Avenue Deli

August 23: Lend Me Your Ears: A Summer Corn Dinner with Sam Jacobson of Stargazy

August 24: Tomato Dinner with Joncarl Lachman of Noord and The Dutch

August 25: 6PM Beer for Wine and Cocktail Lovers with Meredith Rebar of Home Brewed Events

August 27: 1PM Newish Jewish: Rosh Hashanah Sweets with Tova du Plessis of Essen

August 29: Mid-Atlantic Cuisine with Matt Gansert of Jaxon BYOB

August 30: Garces Series: An Evening with Joe Mikitish and Scott Henry of Distrito

August 31: Labor Day Cookout with Biff Gottehrer of Stove & Tap

COOK August Schedule [Get your tickets here]