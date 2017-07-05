Get Your Corn Dog and Fried Cheese Curd Fix at Di Bruno Bros. Rittenhouse

Fox & Son is popping up at their upstairs cafe on Thursday and Saturday this week.

Have you ever looked at Di Bruno Bros. vast cheese counter and thought, sure, they sell a lot of cheese here. But is any of it fried?

Us too. Luckily, the team at Reading Terminal Market’s Fox & Son is changing that on Thursday: they’re taking their fried cheese curds on the road to the upstairs cafe of Di Bruno Bros.’ Rittenhouse shop.

On July 6th (that’s tomorrow!), the Fox & Son team will fry up the signature cheddar cheese curds made for them by cheesemaker Sue Miller at Chester County’s Birchrun Hills Farm. Choose from the classic curds sprinkled with sea salt and served with buttermilk ranch dipping sauce, ranch-dusted curds alongside a chipotle mayo, or fried curds tossed in garlic with a side of lemon aioli. Curds run from $6 to $7.50 per order.

And on Saturday, July 8th, they’re serving up brunch in the upstairs cafe, swapping out their typical dogs for a variety of tasty sausages (from their Reading Terminal neighbors Martin’s Meats) dipped in batter and fried for $8 each. The corn dog selection includes a broccoli rabe and sharp provolone sausage with long hot pepper ketchup, a chicken apple breakfast sausage with Vermont maple syrup and crumbled bacon, and a Buffalo chicken sausage served with Point Reyes Blue cheese.

Get your Fox & Son fix at Di Bruno Bros. this Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Fox & Son [Foobooz]

Di Bruno Bros. [Foobooz]