Where To Eat This Weekend: Independence Day, Venezuelan-Style

Still looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

So you made it to Friday again. Congratulations. You should really do something to celebrate. So whether you’re looking for cocktails, street food, a place to eat with the kids or something to cure that hangover, we’re here to help. Here are the six best things to do with your weekend, starting with…

Ain’t No Party like a Rosé Party

A. kitchen has a new chef. They’ve got a new menu. And now they’ve got a new happy hour program that’s all about the rosé–bottles of Spanish rosé in particular, which they’re letting go for $25 each. There’s also a whole menu of snacks and deals on wines by the glass as well. Happy hour starts at 4pm. You should probably leave right now.

Dining Out With Kids Can be the Worst…

…but if you’re prepared (and pick the right place) it can also be awesome. So we put together a list of some family-friendly restaurants that go beyond the traditional suburban diners and pizza joints–places where you can get a real meal with silverware and everything–and organized it according to level of expertise. So whether you’re taking the little ones out for their first real meal outside the house or have a whole troop of expert eaters, there’ll be something on this list for you.

Venezuelan Independence Day

Just like we’ve got the 4th of July here in America, Venezuelans have the 5th of July. And the crew at Puyero are celebrating Venezuelan Independence all week long with burgers, hot dogs and shakes done Venezuelan street food-style. And if that’s not something to be excited about, I don’t know what is.

Cocktail Hour

The Franklin Bar has been rolling out all kinds of new things. The newest? A summer cocktail menu cooked up by the entire staff. We’ve got the details (and some pictures) for you just to get you in the mood.

Michelin Stars on Walnut Street

The team behind New York’s Pearl & Ash and Rebelle have two things going for them. The approval of the Michelin Guide and a brand new all-day cafe on Walnut Street at the Cira Center South. The space is beautiful, and we’ve got all the information you need for planning a night out (or a lunch date, or a quiet breakfast) at what’s already one of the most anticipated openings of the season.

A Cure for What Ails You

No matter what it is that you get up to this weekend, eventually Sunday morning is going to roll around. And with it, hangovers, regrets, a vague curiosity over where you got that Wonder Woman tattoo. But no matter what Saturday night brings, Dae Bak (on the second floor of the new Chinatown Square food hall) is the perfect place to recover on Sunday. I suggest the pork soondubu or the rice cake and dumpling soup. You can thank me later.