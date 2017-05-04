Jezabel’s Bar de Pinchos Is Back; Jezabel’s Studio to Open Mid-May

Bring your own red or white wine (for sangria, natch) to next Thursday’s pop-up.

Restaurateur Jezabel Careaga’s eponymous spot, tucked away at the eastern foot of the South Street Bridge at 26th and Pine Streets, is known for its proprietor’s Argentinian empanadas.

Next Thursday, May 11th, her monthly Bar de Pinchos — a variety of traditional bites served at the chef’s counter — is popping up again. And her second location, the retail-focused Jezabel’s Studio in University City, is anticipated to open very soon after.

May’s pinchos pop-up will feature bites like boquerones (fresh-cured anchovies), tortilla de patatas, pan con tomate with serrano ham, mushrooms with blue cheese, and Spanish chorizo with hearts of palm. Guests are encouraged to make a reservation and BYO; the house will offer complimentary sangria mix to go with your bottle of red or white wine.

Careaga’s newest project, a tiny handmade housewares shop and cafe in University City, is very close to opening. She’s looking at a mid-May debut, according to a comment made yesterday on the Jezabel’s Facebook page. In addition to coffee, tea, and sweets, Jezabel’s Studio will host occasional classes and pop-ups — like Bar de Pinchos — when it opens on South 45th Street in (we hope) the next couple of weeks.

Jezabel’s [Foobooz]