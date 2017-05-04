Greensgrow Celebrates 20 Years With Blowout Benefit Party

Greensgrow, Kensington’s pioneering nursery, aggregated CSA, and urban farm oasis, is celebrating 20 years since founder Mary Seton Corboy, who passed away last year, and her then-business partner Tom Sereduk started the project, growing hydroponic lettuce on a remediated EPA brownfield site.

The party, A Taste of Kensington, will be held on June 10th at nearby Philadelphia Brewing Company. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit organization’s programming, and the festivities will feature food and drink from some of the the neighborhood’s best restaurants and distillers.

The green-thumbed Greensgrow staff will work their garden design magic to transform PBC’s tasting room and open-air courtyard for the evening. Participating restaurants include Cedar Point Bar & Kitchen, Good Spoon Soupery, Johnny Brenda’s, Kensington Quarters, Martha, Metropolitan Bakery, and Whipped Bakeshop, plus locally sourced treats prepared by the organization’s fresh food staff in the Greensgrow Community Kitchen. (And no, Milkshake the Pig is most decidedly not on the menu.)

PBC beers and Commonwealth Ciders will flow, as well as a selection of signature cocktails from Rowhouse Spirits. A silent auction features items donated by like-minded and neighborhood spots like Urban Axes, St. Benjamin Brewing Company, the Philadelphia Horticultural Society, Weckerly’s Ice Cream, and The Fillmore Philadelphia.

A VIP ticket will get you access to exclusive food and drink and the silent auction 90 minutes early, plus a spot at an exclusive tasting of neighborhood spirits from New Liberty Distillery, Red Brick Distillery, and Rowhouse Spirits and live music from Brian Caselli Jordan. General admission gets you in the door at 7:30 when the party continues with more food, more booze, and DJ Triple Double spinning old-school funk and R&B.

Tickets are $70 for the full VIP experience and $45 for general admission, and you can get yours here.

Greensgrow [Foobooz]