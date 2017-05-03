West Philly’s Taco Angeleno Opens for the Season

Taco Angeleno, the L.A.-inflected Cedar Park taco truck, reopens for the season today. And this year, they’ve added new hours, new menu items, and some sick new t-shirts.

In addition to its usual dinner hours, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, the cart will be open for lunch from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on those days. Vanessa Jerolmack and her crew will also offer brunch service every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hours are good until the cart closes for the winter at the end of October.

Jerolmack has also added new menu items to her slate of slow-cooked chicken, pork, and beef and house-made seitan tacos: Burritos filled with rice, beans, cheese, and salsa will now be a regular offering, with the option to add meat or lose the cheese and go vegan.

This represents a full-circle development for the growing taco business, which began with a series of Sunday brunch pop-ups as proprietor Vanessa Jerolmack tested her concept before opening in a reclaimed once-vacant lot at 5019 Baltimore Avenue in 2014.

Taco Angeleno [Official]