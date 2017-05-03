Brigantessa Goes Bottomless

Brigantessa has two things going on right now that you should pay attention to — the first if you’re a drinker with a social conscience, the second if you’re a drinker with a thirst.

Let’s start with the new “Sanctuary Tap Line” program. Yesterday, Brigantessa started designating one of its 16 local, regional and Italian craft beer lines as the day’s “Sanctuary Line.” A portion of all sales from this line will be donated every day to pro-immigrant causes, including PAUWR (Popular Alliance for Undocumented Workers’ Rights). According to owner Francis Cratil, this is just one part of Brigantessa’s action as a Sanctuary Restaurant, and he’s got more events coming in the future.

So if you want to help, it’s simple. All you have to do is drink a beer. Granted, it has to be the right beer, but still. It’s a pretty attractive way to do some good. If you’re looking to do twice as much good? Drink two.

And speaking of multiple drinks, how’s this? Brigantessa has a new brunch menu, and is also launching a bottomless cocktails program. The difference between Brigantessa’s bottomless brunch and so many of the other ones around town? They’re not just offering unlimited mimosas.

Beginning this Saturday, Brigantessa’s regular Italian brunch program will be augmented by some new menu items and a bottomless deal on certain cocktails. We’re talking unlimited prosecco mimosas, sure. Everyone does that. But also Italian or Mexican Bloody Marias (the Italian version made with vodka and the house Bloody mix, made using Calabrese chili, the Mexican with tequila, natch) and gin or vodka Greyhounds, all for $20. Brunch runs on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3pm, and while I don’t want to make any sweeping generalities about our readers, I’m pretty sure you people could put away more than $20 worth of Bloodies in three hours.

As for the food, Brigantessa has updated its brunch menu as well. Starting Saturday, May 6th, it’s going to look something like this:

Brigantessa Brunch Menu

Spring, 2017

Neapolitan-style pizzas:

Margherita: San Marzano tomatoes, housemade mozzarella, basil, olive oil

Marinara: San Marzano tomatoes, garlic, oregano, extra virgin olive oil

Regina: Buffalo mozzarella, piennolo tomatoes, basil, extra virgin olive oil

Sorrentina: buffalo mozzarella, Meyer lemon, basil

Stella: San Marzano tomatoes, sheep’s-milk ricotta, buffalo mozzarella, sausage

Coppa: Salumificio Cicala capocollo, cardoncelli mushrooms, smoked mozzarella

Primavera: Ramps, housemade fior di latte mozzarella, egg

Bel Prosciutto: buffalo mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, parmigiano reggiano

New spring dishes:

Arugula salad, snap peas, rhubarb vinaigrette

Pugliese burrata, shaved asparagus, Calabrese chili vinaigrette, grilled pizza dough

Shakshuka, wood-oven baked eggs, San Marzano tomatoes, ‘nduja, roasted peppers, pita

Frittata, Salumificio Cicala capocollo, asparagus, scamorza, arugula salad

Panini:

Prosciutto, mozzarella di bufala, arugula, lemon oil

Housemade pork sausage, broccoli rabe, housemade fior di latte mozzarella

Porchetta, roasted long hots, caciocavallo

Mozzarella di bufala, piennolo del Vesuvio tomatoes, broccoli rabe

