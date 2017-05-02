This Weekend, Celebrate Rex’s 5th Birthday, Southern Style

Plus mint juleps and the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Rex 1516 is celebrating five years on South Street with a weekend-long Southern Extravaganza featuring live jazz, new menu items, and a live broadcast of Saturday’s horse race.

From Thursday, May 4th through Saturday, May 6th, Philly’s spot for elevated Southern-style comfort food will offer executive chef Justin Swain’s sought-after crawfish boil (accompanied by a bucket of Naragansett pounders, of course), plus other new menu highlights like pan-fried cornmeal catfish and a gumbo rice bowl featuring heirloom Carolina Gold rice.

Jazz musician Adrian Hutson will play each evening from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. And on Saturday, Rex 1516 will celebrate the Kentucky Derby with mint juleps and a live broadcast of the race, the only sporting event the bar airs all year.

Reservations are recommended for the popular crawfish boil; make yours here.

Rex 1516 [Foobooz]