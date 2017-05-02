Taste Civil War-Era Food at the Mütter Museum’s Refreshment Saloon

It’s safe to say that most American adults — and most American school children — are more knowledgeable about the Civil War than our angry-tangerine-in-chief appears to be.

This Saturday, May 6th, you can brush up on your Civil War history even further at the Mütter Museum, which is hosting a special Refreshment Saloon featuring the kinds of foods that soldiers and civilians ate in the mid-nineteenth century.

Saturday’s saloon is part of the Mütter’s current featured exhibition on Civil War-era medicine, “Broken Bodies, Suffering Spirits.” Reenactment doctors, soldiers, and confectioners will provide information and hourly tastings of authentic recipes from the era, including treats made specifically for the event by the old-timey sugarsmiths at Franklin Fountain and Shane Confectionery.

The event is family-friendly and included with the cost of museum admission (museum members get in free).

