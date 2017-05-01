Brauhaus Schmitz’s Sausage (and Beer) Party Returns Saturday

Philly’s authority on German cuisine, chef Jeremy Nolen’s Brauhaus Schmitz, is hosting its springtime block party this weekend. The day of family-friendly, meat-and-beer-centric festivities returns this Saturday, May 6th.

Maifest includes live music, traditional German springtime activities and contests, and lots of food and drink: Pay-as-you-go for roast pork, bratwurst, and bauernwurst, a hickory smoked pork and beef sausage made with garlic and mustard seeds. Featured beers include Warsteiner Pilsner, Konig Ludwig Hefeweizen, Hofbräu Original, Hofbräu Maibock, Paulaner Helles, Hacker Pschorr Hubertus Bock, Traunstein Zwickel and Kostritzer Pale Ale.

Limited VIP tickets are available for $100 per person. The upgrade gets you access to a huge appetizer buffet and private restrooms, a commemorative beer stein, exclusive VIP-only beer selections, and seven tokens for good for beer and food items.

Along with the suds and sausages, pastry chef Jessica Nolen will be selling treats like soft pretzels, gingerbread cookie heart necklaces, and cones of German candied nuts from her Little Bird Bakery.

Maifest also brings other German-centric fun: Artisans from The Magic Gardens will teach attendees to make flower crowns, traditional German band Heimatklänge will perform, and a maypole will be set up for the traditional springtime May dance. Or test your strength and endurance in the Masskrugstemmen, a competition to see who can hold a full liter of beer with one outstretched arm the longest, and the Holzhacker, a woodchopping contest.

The fun goes from 11 a.m. till last call at 7 p.m. on the 700 block of South Street.

Brauhaus Schmitz [Foobooz]