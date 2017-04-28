Where To Eat This Weekend: On the Street

You made it through another week. Now it’s time to celebrate. Whether you’re looking for Italian, French, burgers or beer this weekend, we’ve got you covered with a few solid suggestions — including a one-night only party for one of the best breweries in the region and the food event that basically kicks off street festival season every year.
- Now whereas I may no longer be allowed to eat dinner at Palizzi Social Club, that doesn’t mean that you can’t get into line early and try your chances at getting a membership at one of the city’s newest and most unique restaurants. Joey Baldino’s members-only supper club inside the 100-year-old Italian social club is cool, casual, remarkable and fun, and I highly suggest you give it a try. I reviewed it this week, and got my membership revoked in the process. But you should absolutely go. Have the raviolo if they haven’t sold out yet, and say hi to the bar staff for me.
- East Passyunk’s Flavors of the Avenue is this Sunday. There are 27 restaurants participating this year–everyone from Will and Brigantessa to El Sarape — so if you’re in the neighborhood and in the mood for 27 lunches, this is the place for you.
- Looking for something super-Frenchy for this weekend? Eli Collins has debuted his new menu at a.kitchen (where he recently took over as chef), and it is a lovely document full of celery hearts, soup de poisson and octopus a la plancha.
- If you love Forest & Main the way we love Forest & Main, then you’ll be happy to know that they’re celebrating their five-year anniversary this weekend. And how are they celebrating? With beer, duh. There’s a party at their brewpub on April 30th, and then another at Southwark on May 1st where F&M will be pouring some super-rare saisons pulled from their cellar to go along with a special pairing menu being put together by the kitchen.
- Here’s something you can’t eat anymore: Breakfast at Rooster Soup Company. On the heels of getting tagged as one of the best new restaurants in America by GQ, Steve Cook and Michael Solomonov up and changed both the menu and the hours of the place so that it no longer does regular breakfasts but will focus more on comfort-food dinners and Blue Plate Specials. The good news? If you get up early this weekend, Rooster Soup Company will still be doing weekend brunches.
- Finally, we just put together a whole list of places for you to go and eat outside on this beautiful, sunny day, but one thing you should absolutely be bringing with you when you take to the streets and parks of Philadelphia? A tehina milkshake from Goldie. Or maybe two of them. These things are amazing, and if you haven’t had the chance to try one yet, make that item number one on this weekend’s to-do list.