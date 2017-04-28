Townsend Hosts Oregon (Wine) Trail Vintners for One-Night Tasting Menu

You have died of deliciousness.

Tod Wentz does not have cholera.

Next Thursday night, yoke up your oxen and head down to East Passyunk. Townsend, chef Tod Wentz’ Francophile restaurant and bar, is hosting The Oregon Wine Trail — a dinner that will highlight the best of the state’s wines.

The dinner will feature five courses of Townsend’s seasonal, always-exquisite French cuisine paired with bottles from Day Wines, Ross & Bee Maloof Wines, Fossil & Fawn, and Franchere Wine Company. Hopefully, no one contracts dysentery while transporting the wines to south Philly.

Spots for the “greetings and libations” portion of the evening, which begins at 6:30, and the prixe fixe dinner are going for $95 (including wine). Snag a reservation by calling 267-639-3203.

