Townsend Hosts Oregon (Wine) Trail Vintners for One-Night Tasting Menu

Next Thursday night, yoke up your oxen and head down to East Passyunk. Townsend, chef Tod Wentz’ Francophile restaurant and bar, is hosting The Oregon Wine Trail — a dinner that will highlight the best of the state’s wines.

The dinner will feature five courses of Townsend’s seasonal, always-exquisite French cuisine paired with bottles from Day Wines, Ross & Bee Maloof Wines, Fossil & Fawn, and Franchere Wine Company. Hopefully, no one contracts dysentery while transporting the wines to south Philly.

Spots for the “greetings and libations” portion of the evening, which begins at 6:30, and the prixe fixe dinner are going for $95 (including wine). Snag a reservation by calling 267-639-3203.

Townsend [Foobooz]