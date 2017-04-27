Nectar Hosts Award-Winning Brewer and Cheesemakers for Beer Dinner

Berwyn’s Nectar is known for its chef Patrick Feury’s signature Asian-French treatment of sustainable, locally sourced ingredients — and for his collaborations with top brewers and winemakers. On May 8th, he’s teaming up with award-winning Bullfrog Brewery and cheesemaker Yellow Springs Farm for a decadent three-course beer dinner, complete with ice sculptures made by the chef.

Bullfrog’s brewer Nate Saar and owner Steve Koch, who have been brewing up in Williamsport for more than a decade, have taken home gold medals at the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival. They’ll walk guests through tasting a variety of farmhouse ales, IPAs, and even a smoked cherry wheat ale alongside dishes like Mangalitsa pork buns and chèvre ice cream.

Cheesemakers Al and Catherine Renzi, who make American Cheese Society Award-winning fresh and aged goat’s milk cheeses on their tiny Chester County homestead, will also be onsite, sampling cheeses at the reception that kicks off the meal.

The reception and three courses are priced at $65, not including tax and gratuity. Make your reservations here.

