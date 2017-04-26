It’s almost time for the 2017 Philadelphia Wine Festival — your chance to taste your way through more than 500 wines and delicious Philly bites at Lincoln Financial Field on May 5th.

In addition to the chance to taste hundreds of quality wines, attendees will have access to expert winemakers ready to share their knowledge. VIP perks include early entry (for an extra 90 minutes of bacchanalia) and the chance to win a “golden ticket” that entitled you to a sample of Penfolds Grange, which runs a cool $849.99 per bottle.

A Fine Wine & Good Spirits pop-up store will be on site so that you can take some of your favorite bottles home. And those of you who are Motown fans as well as oenophiles have an extra-special treat in store: music legend Smokey Robinson will be on hand signing purchased bottles of his wines, a cabernet sauvignon and a riesling just released by Pittsburgh’s Enginehouse 25 Wines.

Ticket sales stop the day of the fest at 12 p.m. and none will be sold at the door, so be sure to plan in advance. Take a look at the list of participating restaurants below, peep the seven-page list of all the wines that will be flowing at the event, and then get your tickets here.

2016 Wine & Food Festival Restaurant Lineup

Andale Latino Grill

Aqimero

Arpeggio

Barry’s Buns

Café Lava

Cheu Noodle Bar/Bing Bing Dim Sum

Cynful Bliss

Heffe

Hungry Pigeon

Indeblue

Insomnia Cookies

Laurel/ITV (VIP)

Mainland Inn

Opa

PS & Co.

Revolution Taco

Scarpetta (VIP)

Sola

SUGA

Termini Brothers

Tinto

Zuzu Confections

