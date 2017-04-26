It’s almost time for the 2017 Philadelphia Wine Festival — your chance to taste your way through more than 500 wines and delicious Philly bites at Lincoln Financial Field on May 5th.
In addition to the chance to taste hundreds of quality wines, attendees will have access to expert winemakers ready to share their knowledge. VIP perks include early entry (for an extra 90 minutes of bacchanalia) and the chance to win a “golden ticket” that entitled you to a sample of Penfolds Grange, which runs a cool $849.99 per bottle.
A Fine Wine & Good Spirits pop-up store will be on site so that you can take some of your favorite bottles home. And those of you who are Motown fans as well as oenophiles have an extra-special treat in store: music legend Smokey Robinson will be on hand signing purchased bottles of his wines, a cabernet sauvignon and a riesling just released by Pittsburgh’s Enginehouse 25 Wines.
Ticket sales stop the day of the fest at 12 p.m. and none will be sold at the door, so be sure to plan in advance. Take a look at the list of participating restaurants below, peep the seven-page list of all the wines that will be flowing at the event, and then get your tickets here.
2016 Wine & Food Festival Restaurant Lineup
Andale Latino Grill
Aqimero
Arpeggio
Barry’s Buns
Café Lava
Cheu Noodle Bar/Bing Bing Dim Sum
Cynful Bliss
Heffe
Hungry Pigeon
Indeblue
Insomnia Cookies
Laurel/ITV (VIP)
Mainland Inn
Opa
PS & Co.
Revolution Taco
Scarpetta (VIP)
Sola
SUGA
Termini Brothers
Tinto
Zuzu Confections
