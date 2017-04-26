Eat Your Way Through East Passyunk’s New and Improved Flavors on the Avenue

The springtime street smorgasbord is back this Sunday with a new name and a new format.

Food from twenty-seven award-winning restaurants, shopping, and fun family activities — plus craft beer, wine and spirits? That’s East Passyunk’s new and improved Flavors on the Avenue Street Festival, hitting the strip this Sunday, April 30th.

This year, the East Passyunk Business Improvement District (EPABID) presents its signature festival with a few tweaks to enhance the experience: rather than sequestering the offerings of the Avenue’s award-winning restaurants to tents, food will be served outdoors, right outside of businesses, in a true street festival style. (Hence the title change to Flavors on the Avenue.)

A record-setting 27 of the strip’s renowned restaurants are participating in the outdoor food orgy this year, from El Sarape with tacos al pastor to Will BYOB’s caramelized onion crepes and Brigantessa’s chorizo cotto with whipped ricotta and peas. EPABID will handle the drinks, pouring wine as well as craft drafts from Yards Brewing Co.

The festival also features live music, sidewalk sales from East Passyunk’s hippest retailers, and a gallery show at The Gateway at Broad and Passyunk presented by the Philadelphia Museum of Art. And if you’re bringing the kids, look for free family-friendly activities, including a music zone, art zone and activity zone, scattered throughout the festival.

There are two ways to attend: Buy a $50 VIP book, which includes tickets for a bite from each of the 27 participating food vendors plus two free beers and complimentary valet parking. Or pay as you go — special food offerings run from $3-$6, beers are $5 each, and wines cost $7 per glass.

Check out the full lineup of participating restaurants and their dishes here and snap up those limited VIP ticket books here.

Flavors on the Avenue [Foobooz]