Your average cheese course might include a dollop of fruity preserves or a drizzle of honey to highlight the flavors of the wheel you’re eating. Rarely does anything zestier than a whole grain mustard or garlicky pickle show up alongside your fromage.

But Sate Kampar’s upcoming Cheese and Sambal Dinner will feature one-of-a-kind flavors: Artisan cheeses and bright, spicy Malaysian sauces, all paired with locally made cider.

Sate Kampar chef Ange Branca and local cheesemaker Jamie Png (formerly of Lawrenceville, NJ’s Cherry Grove Farm) got together for their first collaborative dinner last December. On May 9th, the concept is back with four courses of exquisite American and European artisan cheeses served together with southeast Asian sauces and condiments.

Branca, who is from Malaysia, and Png, who grew up in Singapore before settling in Australia and then Philly, have once again teamed up with Ben Wenk of Ploughman Cider, who will walk guests through the selections he’s chosen to best complement the cheese and sambal combinations.

