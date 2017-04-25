Hungry Pigeon Is the Only Place in Philly to Sip This Local Rosé Cider

Philly’s favorite orchardist, Ben Wenk of Adams County’s Three Springs Fruit Farm, started a new branch of his family’s seven-generations-strong business last fall: Ploughman Cider, made with Wenk’s carefully calibrated blends of heirloom apples.

The standout of Ploughman’s current lineup is Pinot N’Arlet, a wild-fermented blend of Macoun and Arlet apples aged on the skins of a neighbor’s crop of Pinot Noir grapes. And right now, Hungry Pigeon is the first — and currently only — restaurant where you can score a sip.

“The whole crew at Hungry Pigeon have been great to us from day one,” says Wenk, who sells tree fruits, berries, tomatoes, and now cider to restaurants and at farmers’ markets around the region.

Hungry Pigeon is highlighting Pinot N’Arlet by the bottle as the perfect pairing with their revamped dinner menu, which includes more small sharing plates.

Chefs Scott Schroeder and Pat O’Malley are paying homage to the local farmers, foragers, and makers they work with year-round with dishes like ramp pancakes with shrimp and avocado salad and handmade testaroli pasta with mushrooms, asparagus, and dandelion.

Check out the Pigeon’s new spring menu here. And look for Ploughman Cider’s stand at the Headhouse Square Farmers’ Market starting May 7 and every first Sunday this year.

Ploughman Cider [Official]

Hungry Pigeon [Foobooz]