Where To Eat This Weekend: Kicking Off the Season at Morgan’s Pier

Okay, so there is a lot to do this weekend. With spring here, the sun coming out and people finally shaking off the last of their winter blues, it seems like everybody has some sort of event, collaboration or special menu just waiting for you — everything from oysters, beer and pies to curry rice and a total tiki takeover.
So let’s just get right to it, shall we?
- First off, Morgan’s Pier officially opened for the summer this week. You should go. It’s kind of awesome. And with the team from Helm running the kitchen this season, the menu looks amazing. We’ve got everything you need to know about the opening and the new menus at Morgan’s Pier right here.
- How much do you love oysters? Because Oyster House’s Shuck Fest is this weekend, and guess what they’re going to be serving? Hot dogs! No, not really. They’re going to have oysters. Lots of oysters. Plus a whole bunch of other food (though still no hot dogs) when things kick off on Sunday at noon. There’ll be food, booze, crafts for the kids, the opportunity to meet and talk with oyster farmers (if that’s your thing), plus shucking tutorials and, of course, two different shucking contests — one for amateurs and one for the pros.
- If you’re in the neighborhood of 18th and Washington this weekend, be sure to stop by the little food cart there that calls itself Bangin’ Curry Franklin. Owners Kazutoshi Iyama and Viet Nguyen are Japanese curry specialists, doing nothing but curry rice and furikake fries. Thing is, both of them have day jobs, so the curry truck is only on the streets Friday from 4-9 p.m. and Saturdays from noon-9 p.m.
- The Philadelphia Science Festival is happening right now. Earlier in the week, we broke down all the ways to eat and drink your way through the events. For starters, there’s the Fishtown Science Crawl happening this weekend which combines three of our favorite things: Beer, science and beer.
- Tonight, Opa’s Bobby Saritsoglou is in the kitchen at Stargazy, whipping up some collaboration pies as part of a new program that Stargazy has been running, bringing in itinerant pie fanatics and seeing what they can do with some dough and a little creativity.
- It’s going to be a beautiful weekend. So if you’re looking for somewhere to eat (or drink) outside and soak up some rays in the process, we’ve got you covered. We just put together a list of all the places where you can eat outside right now.
- As we all know, sometimes the weekend bleeds over into Monday. So for those of you out there who like to keep things rolling into the work week, here’s something to put on the calendar. On Monday night, Cheu Noodle Bar is going tiki with a one-night-only party that will see the entire place transformed into a Polynesian paradise. Everything is getting a makeover for this one-off event–the decor, the uniforms and, most notably, the menu. Look for lots of mai tais, Spam potstickers, pork belly musubi, wasabi fried rice and more. We’ve got the full menu right here, and you should really check it out.